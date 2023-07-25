There was a time when Aspenites liked saying, “I came for the winters, but stayed for the summers.” It was true in many cases. People also liked that old saying because it was a disguised brag. You felt local when you said it, like you were onto something about Aspen that not many people knew. So much for secrets.
When I was a kid, summers were considered the offseason. People came for the Music School programs and a few small conferences at the Aspen Institute, but there were no events to speak of attracting hordes of tourists. Town was busier in July and August than in the deeper offseasons, but it did not rival ski season. There weren’t any events in winter, either, unless you considered Winterskol an event, which not many did, but skiing was enough by itself.
Things are different now. If you mention that you stayed for the summers today, you will likely get funny looks expressing something like, “Well yeah, duh, just like everyone else.” An updated more applicable version of the old expression today would be, “I came for the summer and found winter a bit longer and colder than expected.”
Summer is popular in Aspen now. The gorged and drunken crowd flows in with Food & Wine in June and ebbs only after the last Jazz Aspen Snowmass encore on Labor Day eve. In between it’s a perpetual costume change of yoga clothes, bike shorts, swimwear, hiking get ups, western duds for the farmers market, Lululemon for lunch downtown, golf threads for happy hour and a new cowboy hat for all occasions. There is always something going on to change your clothes for. It makes you wonder if the corporate world that now controls the local itinerary of nonstop events plans a new one every time we get distracted waiting in line for another drink at the events they previously planned. Come to think of it, they might be the ones planning to expand our airport because we so desperately need it for reasons that will be explained later.
I believe we are closer to “later” than we think. The wider airstrip seems a foregone conclusion and the sole reason for the expansion is to get more private jet owners here. The “later” unfolding before our very eyes while scanning our Apple news feeds is revealed with each story about monstrous heat domes over the West, dystopian pictures of blood orange skies over the East, which are fueled by gigantic forest fires in Canada. And don’t forget the ocean waters simmering so long under greenhouse gasses that beachgoers don’t feel refreshed after a dip in the tepid waters.
The more intense summer heat waves get, and the longer forest fire smoke lasts, the less people will be turning to popsicles, backyard swimming pools, movie theaters or cucumber salads as viable solutions to combat overheating. They’ll instead begin earnestly looking for new places to live, at least for the summer. And that’s a key selling point. You can spend summer in Aspen, head back to Phoenix for the winter and practically cover the mortgage with short-term December holiday rentals. Another cool second-home owner is born!
Over 80 million Americans were predicted to be subjected to heat index readings above 110 degrees last weekend. The question isn’t, how many of them were looking for homes in Aspen while they were quarantined by their air-conditioners. The question is, how much higher is the price of real estate going to be pushed up by the ones who can afford to beat the heat here?
We ain’t seen nothing yet. Global warming is going to damage this place, just not in the way any of us thought it would a hundred years from now. Who guessed our climate change demise would be getting crushed in a stampede of sweaty, dehydrated billionaires?
COVID caught us unprepared. This summer is a warning about the next force coming to heat our local infrastructure and sense of community to the melting point. Our affordable housing stock is not adequate. Highway 82 will be clogged for even longer periods of the day. The labor shortage will intensify. Rents will skyrocket. Housing costs will soar to heights that make the wealthiest people in the world swallow hard before signing on the dotted line. But, they will sign.
I have always pictured a future bust of Aspen coming as the result of some economic collapse, like the silver crash led to the Quiet Years. More and more, it looks to be a Noisy Years scenario where economic activity is so robust that Aspen becomes unlivable for year-round residents. In either case, the locals go extinct.