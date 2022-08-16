Would you rather become an expert in a signature Aspen activity — such as alpine or nordic skiing, mountain or road cycling, art, music, running, climbing, philosophizing, writing, drama, etc. — or be able to secure permanent, comfortable housing in Aspen for the rest of your life without having to work too hard, but hard enough so that you would never have the time to achieve even average proficiency in any sort of Aspen mind- body- and spirit-enhancing activities?
I think this should be added to the questionnaire the city of Aspen puts together annually to gauge what the citizens of Aspen are thinking and feeling. It’s not as if a real, solvable scenario exists as suggested by the hypothetical question. Nor would information gleaned from it point to any actionable solutions to specific Aspen problems. It’s more like an ultrasound of the town’s heart: We’d have to do more tests for a complete diagnosis.
There is no way to know for sure — and rearview-mirror glances at the histories we’ve lived oftentimes appear closer to perfection than the reality of life was — but my feeling is that around 1970, the people of Aspen would have, by a large margin, rather tasted the local flavors of art, athletics and the great outdoors than get a rich spoonful of worry-free comfortable living.
Part of the reason local citizens of the ’70s might not have been so attracted to a secure housing situation would, of course, be greatly influenced by the fact that reasonable housing, while never cheap since the Quiet Years, was far more attainable for the working person then. But I also think the demand side of the considerations they would have taken into account were more important, too.
I’ll call this period the “Glory Days” because, I don’t care what anyone says, they were. There is no question about it. None! People who claim Aspen has never been better than now were definitely not here then. They are either justifying paying the highest prices in the town’s history for settling here, or they are trying to convince somebody else to do that.
Getting back to the point, though: I believe previous Aspenites valued the pursuits of personal growth and achievement offered by this town more than the comfort and/or prestige of a big house with a beautiful view. War and political turmoil at the national level caused widespread disillusion then. People rebelled against the rat race and status quo. Aspen was pretty much everything the unsettled soul of the country wasn’t. As a result, it was more the intrepid than the affluent who were drawn to it. It became, at least partially anyway, a liberal, hippy culture that repelled habitual tradition.
That’s not to say Aspen was cheap or that there wasn’t wealth pouring into town. It was more that the evolved philosophy was one that did not value money so deliberately. It is a bit of a local myth that you might sit at the bar and enjoy a beer in those days with a rich and famous person and not even know it. While it is true that Aspenites were less conspicuous, everyone knew who came from money, and the stars who lived here were not anonymous. It’s just that nobody cared much. We mingled because we all had one thing in common — we lived in the most incredible place on the planet and the best things about it belonged to all of us. It was good fortune more than cold, hard cash that led to that incredible discovery.
Today I am almost certain more people would choose the secure living condition above everything else Aspen has to offer. It’s not surprising. Working people and even average millionaires are desperate to find affordable housing. The situation has become so dire for so many people daily connected to Aspen that it consumes much of the town’s collective energy.
The mental and emotional strain of the search has a dilutive effect on the creative and/or athletic energy necessary to excel at the celebrated Aspen pursuits. Even if you find a home, what with paying for it and all, who has enough time for those other endeavors anyway? It doesn’t matter who you are — one way or another, living in modern Aspen is pretty much about work, whether that’s keeping your eye on the paycheck or maintaining the value of investment property.
We might as well ask Aspen citizens the question posed above. The more mind, body and spirit begins to look like a hypothetical pursuit, we might as well ask hypothetical questions to understand better who we might have become.
Roger Marolt keeps glancing in his rearview mirror hoping what he sees actually is closer than it appears. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.