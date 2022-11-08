My wife and her college friend planned our e-bike tour of the Costa Brava region of Spain. The purpose was to celebrate 30 years of marriage. For whatever reason, they brought their husbands along, so there we were, the four of us picking up our bikes and loading the app on our phones that would guide us over the hills, through ancient villages and along the coastline to places we would spend our evenings toasting persistence in love, life and the day’s journey while looking forward to the road winding through the marvels ahead tomorrow and, God willing, three more decades.
“I have disaster,” the shop worker told us in patchwork English.
“Cuanto questa?” I answered, grabbing the first phrase within reach of my jet-lagged comprehension of spoken Catalonian Spanish.
He looked puzzled, killing my dreams of ever being bilingual.
Eventually we came to the understanding that one of the reserved e-bikes was broken and, this close to the end of the season, they could not find parts or, I’m guessing, any desire to fix it. The only option was a regular bike for me, the odd man out since I perused the merchandise while everyone else waited patiently to be fitted to their bikes.
After all the planning, the packing, the long flight and dull headache for lack of sleep on the plane, the anticipation of finally getting to test ride an e-bike in a meaningful way over the course of a week riding for pure pleasure with perspiration and morning muscle stiffness spared, I didn’t know how to react. Letting the news simmer and then digesting it bite by bite, emotion erupted — oh my gosh! What an incredible break!
I wasn’t going to have to eat crow after all! I was not going to have to pull my head out of the sand on the trail's edge and admit that e-bikes might be the future of cycling. I could remain standing on the pedals of bicycling tradition! All my biases would be preserved, perhaps even burnished to a permanent shine. It is true when they say “ignorance is bliss,” and I was feeling all of that. The bulk of my cycling persona would remain drawn and feathered in with the sketches da Vinci came up with for self-propelled, two-wheel travel 500 years ago. I remain a purist!
My euphoria lasted about two minutes, until they wheeled my human-powered rental bike from the back room. No need for details. It looked like something a wicked witch might try to outrun a tornado on, only to have an airborne house land on her. No, no, no, noooo. This would not do. I crossed my arms over my chest and clenched my jaw to emphasize the message I hoped my pursed lips were conveying as I disgustedly looked the rattle trap over.
I spied a fancy machine leaning against the counter. It was new, maybe never ridden. It looked like a road-racing bicycle only with narrow, knobby tires. It had a graphite frame, electronic shifters, a space-age wheel set and disc brakes. It weighed about as much as a feather, maybe two, if I’m being honest. By not taking my eyes off it, I made my desire clear.
The outfitter dismissively muttered that it was a gravel bike. He saw this sparked my interest further and immediately tried harder to talk me out of it. “But you wouldn’t love it for this tour,” he said urgently. “Zis drop handlebars! Za geometria! You be painfully!”
“I’ll take it!” I said. Although our outfitter avoided any ugly American wrath for coming up short on the e-bikes, I think it was not the smoggy air of Girona causing the tear to run down his cheek as we rode away on our Spanish-cycling odyssey.
Rather than expound on the details of our excellent cycling adventure, since that is cliche for an offseason column and I am fast approaching my word count for the week, I will give you a few general takeaways from the trip:
I don’t hate e-bikes. As I have said before, they are just not for me.
Girona, Spain, is an enlightened cycling mecca. They allow e-bikes on mountain trails and it’s no big deal. Several people pointed out that e-bikes are actually slower on single track because of their bulky weight and reduced maneuverability.
Some road cyclists are cheating mechanically more than e-bikers are. I hadn’t ridden a road bike since the advent of mountain biking in the early 1980s and forgot how effortlessly they cruise. If you have $10,000 to spend on a high-end road bike, you are purchasing a noticeable advantage.
In most cases, top speed on a pedal bike is higher than it is on e-bikes of any class.
Roger Marolt knows that riding a regular bicycle through Spain allowed him to sample more of their delicious tapas, and that’s not an insignificant consideration. roger@maroltllp.com