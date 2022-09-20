“But, where would you rather be?”
For some, this is the question to end the discussion. That’s where they’re wrong. Oh, it’s a good question alright. But it shouldn’t stop anyone from lamenting change in Aspen. It’s actually the begging of the discussion, the very root of our discontent.
The housing shortage leads to an employee shortage. The employee shortage leads to worse service at higher prices. It leads to more people making longer commutes. It stresses staffing at our schools, the hospital, the fire department, public works and law enforcement agencies. Even the Aspen Music Associates programming was truncated this summer with nowhere to house all its students. Airbnb brings bigger crowds than ever imagined. The thickening air of entitlement saddens as much as it frustrates. Friends and family members are moving away. Commercial rents are so high that there aren’t even affordable watering holes for locals to gather and commiserate.
Yeah, but where would you rather be?
The answer, of course, is nowhere. There is no place we would rather be. This is it. We have incorporated Aspen into our identities. We have created lifestyles around it.
Stop your whining. Go for a run. How about a mountain bike ride? Man, there’s no better hiking anywhere! Running. Golf. Fishing. Kayaking. The list of fabulous things to do around here is inexhaustible. At the very least we’ll be exhausted partaking in a fraction of it. End of discussion!
Shut your eyes. Repeat after me: “There’s no place like Aspen. There’s no place like Aspen. There’s no place like Aspen.” Open them. Click your heels. I’m still here! Where else would I rather be?
Here’s the thing though, that question — where would I rather be? — is not the mic-drop moment the deniers of Aspen’s demise believe. Some of them might actually think they believe it. They’re talking themselves out of seeking answers. Lazily or blindly, I’m not sure which.
We can answer the question honestly: I don’t want to live anywhere else. That is why my heart is broken. It’s the uncertainty of it all. It is the locals’ dilemma, the acknowledgement of, “I don’t know how much longer I can live here.” I made a life. I’ve worked hard. Never, until recently, did I see myself anywhere else. First-world problem? Ha, sure. Being involuntarily displaced from my life, livelihood and friends — definitely got to get over that in a hurry.
So, where would I rather be? I don’t know. I’ve put off answering until the landlord triples the rent. Coming soon. Looks like maybe the choice is to head back to the place I left and swore I’d never return to. It was dumb to swear that. I was just a kid. I had nothing then and that’s exactly what I will go back with. I gave up a career to come out here. My choice. Another first-world problem.
Where would I rather be than in Aspen? It’s like an inside joke told by one lucky bastard who got here early enough to secure a home to another equally as fortunate. It even sounds a little clever, spoken in the right crowd. Yeah, what does anyone have to worry about around here? Kids these days. Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, they’re always complaining, looking for the handout. Let ’em get out into the working world and make something of themselves, like we did, then they can come back and enjoy this place, right?
Yeah, but the average price of a home is $13 million.
Ah, whatever. Where else would you rather be than right here? Look! There’s no other place in the world with skies so deeply blue!
Besides, Aspen has a history of this kind of thing. The miners got pushed out. Sure it’s sad, but the economy went south and what’s anyone going to do about that? Then the ranchers got squeezed out when the skiers came and drove the price of land so high that living off it couldn’t cut it. That’s sad, man, but it’s progress. So, now we have this remote work thing and renting houses on the internet that nobody saw coming. But, it’s technology advancing. We have to go forward or be left behind.
So maybe it’s time to ask a more difficult question: What does Aspen become when the ski bums all have to go? You do know that Aspen was a ski town once, right? At least that question answers another clearly: a ski bum. That’s what I am in my mind. When I tell you that I’m living the dream, that’s what I am dreaming of.
Roger Marolt knows that one day Aspen will revere the ski bum, even though it didn’t do enough to prevent their extinction. roger@maroltllp.com