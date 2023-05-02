Aspen has traditionally been a place of giving. While many came searching, usually what they found was more than expected and inspired them to give something back, if not more than what they got.
Residents and visitors alike came running for new beginnings, chased by bad relationships, bad jobs, a dominating military industrial complex, wars or lack of meaningful purpose. They heard this was a place for minds, bodies and souls to heal. They were led by mythical words of mouth. Many had expectations while some didn’t have much of a clue what was here. There was magic seeing it for the first time as a place to live, but the miracle was being supported by the mindset beneath the physical beauty surrounding the town. The result was a community realizing it found a treasure, maybe one of the last great secrets of township.
Indisputably, the incredible beauty of our landscape, sky and climate came by God’s gentle touch, but make no mistake that it was by human hands that all of this was converted into a tangible product that is salable. There are uncountable astonishingly beautiful places in the world. Many can be looked at and touched, but most cannot be possessed with money. Aspen is an exception. The will of humankind took over.
So be it. We have our place in this world and our actions are ours to determine. Human beings are not in control of much, but what we do control is important.
We protected this place by getting involved. Local discourse began with praise for the awesomeness surrounding us, the obviousness of seeing Our Creator’s hands at work, the awakening of benevolence within ourselves, the encouragement for and access to physical health, friends to contemplate with, humbled strangers to give us perspective and the pursuit of art as grace given.
We understood that our presence would change the place, but believed we could shape and steer the direction it went. Those passionate about civil structure and conscious of personal profile chose politics. The more socially oriented became Elks, Eagles, High School Boosters, Rotarians and such. Many got addicted to both reading and writing letters to the editors. We cared through supporting schools, charitable organizations and places of worship. We spread enthusiasm on the slopes and softball fields. We debated vigorously in commissioner and council meetings, usually not because we differed much in desires, but because we couldn’t agree on the right action. We saw the delicacy of it all.
The giving of time, effort, resources and most of all love over the decades made Aspen valuable. It is valuable for all its uniquely combined intangibles and also materially for the cold, hard business of making profit. Years of effort by Aspenites striving to make their home the very best it could be for posterity almost worked. When it started to fail was when people started taking more than what they were giving to it and, most of all, taking it all for granted and assuming that whatever profits they squeezed out of her were all to their own credit. Out of ego they failed to recognize that huge increases in home values and business profitability was almost wholly attributed to the collective efforts of those who came and lived before.
We all take something from Aspen. If we didn’t, there wouldn’t be much reason to visit much less make it into a place to call home. Usually what we took changed us, almost always for the better. Some got rich and others enlightenment. The very fortunate got both. Most seemed satisfied and became protective. Slowly at first, now suddenly, things changed.
The takers are dominant. It’s the nature of who now owns us. We have too many people who buy houses to rent rather than live in. It doesn’t cross their minds why they are able to rent them out for such high prices. They gripe about paying a tax on the revenues back to the community to keep the good things going. The corporate world knew it could profit off what we made here. The nature of national chain stores and restaurants, no matter how “unique” their offerings are, is to pay the going rent and local wage and then ship the plunder off to headquarters to divvy up between officers and shareholders. Aman and Restoration Hardware are bigger than we are. They may put the new lift towers at 1A where Gorsuch promised, but our identity is now theirs to transform. They don’t care what made Aspen “Aspen.” They only aim to extract every last dime from her. When that’s accomplished, they’ll let the leases run out and lay off their staffs, heading for the next opportunity.
The only people who care about this place over the long haul are residents, living, working, loving and raising families here, striving to make it better for all of that. If the takers considered this, they would do better to keep locals around. But, they don’t. They aim to make money. That’s all there is.
Roger Marolt knows the last time the takers took over was during the silver rush and it ended badly. Email him at roger@maroltllp.com.