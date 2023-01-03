A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
The 40-mile war is about 39 and a half miles complete today. The last short stretch to be conquered is the S-curves at the entrance to Aspen. It looks like mutual self-destruction is a distinct possibility before the final decision on which front the final attack will occur, probably by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
When the fight began, the slim minority argued that adding another lane to the highway would encourage more people to come up the valley to live, work and visit. “Build it and they will come,” was their battle cry. More people thought this was nonsense. “People don’t come to a place because it has better highways,” was the rallying point of their counterattack. There is no need to ask which army was right — this is not to proclaim that there was a winner. It is even more certainly not meant to imply that destiny prevailed.
I wonder if anyone at the onset of the debate had possessed a crystal ball and saw what today looks like, would they have still fought for adding more traffic lanes to Highway 82? I’m sure there would be some who still thought the bigger highway was the best option, but those would most likely be the types eyeing a way to make a fast buck and then purchase a one-way, first-class ticket out of here.
Those who were against the highway expansion were right, and we all live here today accepting that it was our fate to be like this. It’s just less painful to believe that this was inevitable, and we had no way of stopping it. We pretty much must think like this when we know there is no way of undoing it now.
I skied Aspen Mountain with a couple of friends the other day and one said, ironically, “Remember when everyone thought the gondola was going to be the ruin of Aspen?” We all went on, me included, about how nice the enclosed lift is when it’s below zero outside and we can get to the top in 14 minutes with nice, warm legs to start skiing on. It is incredible that we can come out for a couple lunchtime laps and get over 6,000 vertical feet of skiing in during the allotted midday hour away from work. The thing can move so many people up the hill so quickly that lift lines are almost a thing of the past, holidays and powder days excepted.
But is that just looking at the bright side? Are we completely blind to the dark side? Is this ski lift really that great, or are we just making the best of things since here it is and it’s not going anywhere, except to the front door of the ASPENX Mountain Club?
Yes, I like the gondola. Yet, I also liked skiing a helluva lot before the gondola was here. I wish I could tell you which era I enjoyed more, but I was young then and am old now and this renders any comparisons of relative enjoyment open to suspicion. I will keep my peace on this point and attribute all my love for skiing to a sum of the moments, fallen like a perfectly woven blanket of snow spread evenly over rocky outcroppings and grassy meadows alike.
I will also consider it fair to look back at what might have been, which history as a counselor strongly suggests. Without a gondola, there is no doubt that Aspen would have been different. Nobody comes just for the gondola now, but in a winter-resort world where everyone else has one, we would stand out as lacking. We learn from early adolescence that, when you lack anything that everyone else has, you are deficient and, when you are deficient, you are shunned — except by the exceptional few that understand what does and does not truly matter.
Aspen would be more hardcore without a gondola. The idea of a private club at the summit would seem a jest. There would be fewer private jets dropping their loads here. The cost of a house might be lower. We would have more lift lines, as was common when Aspen was small and all lifts were slow. We might not have needed a four-lane highway.
Roger Marolt remembers that the gondola preceded the four lane Highway 82 by a few years but cannot say which is the chicken or which is the egg. roger@maroltllp.com