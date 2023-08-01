It was a year ago that we lost The Aspen Times. A newspaper with the same name exists, but the icon is gone. We buried a treasure. One of Aspen’s original parts was reengineered for modern times.
Under new corporate ownership with a business model geared more toward profitability than being locally interesting, it prints more regionally regurgitated news. The editor brought in to fix things at The Aspen Times is leaving after a dozen months at a helm disconnected from a rudder, mimicking Aspen’s new standard for luxury transience. We were a better smallish town with two genuine local newspapers. And then there was one.
I am sad about this. It was anger at first, because The Aspen Times inflicted some serious hurt on its employees and loyal readers before it flatlined, suggesting even that the insidious infection of greed that killed it was somehow our fault, and all the while insisting that we began the mourning process for it prematurely. But, time has told the truth and that allows me to let go of the anger and just be sad whenever I think about it.
For many, the end of our Times symbolizes, or mirrors, what is happening to Aspen itself. Our town was bought out, too, and is becoming a place that more and more affirms a generic, regional tourist town way of life through its eateries and retailers bound by national chains, boldly blasé architecture and a perpetual aim to conform with what is ubiquitously chic.
When the dust settled, the particle of me landed at the Aspen Daily News, where a columnist is free to write what they want in their allotted space on their designated day without worrying over offense to anyone or any corporation, except for targeting with intent to harm the basic rules of proper written English or gratuitously strafing newsprint with foul words, no matter how common they may be in ordinary conversation. I love it here! There is a spirit of youth and a distinct “I dare you to tell me what I can’t print” attitude that rubs me right.
This process has made me appreciate the value of local news. Stories about what is happening here are the ones that affect us most. They bring us together rather than driving us apart. I may disagree with you today about the Lumberyard housing project, but tomorrow we may be allies for a plan to replace the Castle Creek Bridge. Local outcomes demand honest thought, not mindless allegiance. Nobody disagrees with their neighbor on every community issue, whereas national issues line up like players under contract for football teams on opposite sides of the field.
One memory from the COVID quarantine that honestly makes me feel sorry for myself is how personally I took the 2020 presidential election. What a waste of boredom! The lack of opportunities to engage locally lured me to dive into the frigid waters of national politics. It felt like there were only two kinds of people in this country. I cringe at myself for falling into the trap that eventually drives one to chew through their own ankle bone.
The Aspen Times implosion and the 2020 election have combined to inspire me to totally devote this newspaper column to local content. The reason is not wholly noble. I want to be relevant, too.
Between the printed, online and e-reader versions of the Aspen Daily News, on average about 22,500 readers can be reached with a good opinion column. Those views can be further multiplied by writing things interesting enough for readers to share on social media platforms. The likelihood of this happening is better with local topics since people reading the Aspen Daily News hunger for local scoop. The coolest thing about these numbers is that any published letter to the editor also can hit them, and with even more impact if they are short with a sharp point.
Here’s how this translates for influence on local politics: A well-written piece on a local topic has the potential for tens of thousands of reads on issues of local interest that will be decided by just around 9,000 Pitkin County or 3,000 city of Aspen voters. That’s incredible leverage! Contrast this with writing about a national issue that will be decided by more than 150 million voters. Even if that piece garners 22,500 local views, its impact will be a Siamese twin with zero.
In the end, I have to be humble enough to accept that my influence on any national issue will be zilch. But, if I cast a ballot and pray, things might turn out all right anyway. On the other hand, I have to believe that if I speak up on local issues that interest you, too, there’s a reasonable chance we can get the potholes on Main Street filled.