My Saturday morning ritual of coffee and perusal of news yielded three pieces of interest, all related to the issue I believe is worthy of a local crusade: “loss of community” — with affordable housing being the lynchpin allowing us to move towards saving what’s left of it and maybe replenishing some of what we’ve lost.
In the Denver Post, Kristen Lynch, chief executive of Vail Resorts, described the affordable housing shortage as a crisis. Gail Schwartz, former Colorado state senator and current president of Habitat for Humanity, wrote that our communities and local economies are jeopardized by lack of affordable housing. In The Aspen Times, Tony Vagneur eloquently wrote about historical Aspen characters’ homes that might be sacrificed in the hurry to build more affordable housing.
Many agree that affordable housing is a serious issue in Aspen. Most sentimentalists agree that protecting historical artifacts is essential towards preserving our heritage. I can comfortably sit around the fires in both camps, staring into the flames in contemplation. It is there that I recognized three myths and a moment of truth.
The first myth concerns the oft repeated line, “We can never build enough subsidized housing to satisfy the unlimited demand for it.” This is a simple economic principle of supply and demand that is inarguably true. But the premise for this statement is nonsense — we are not trying to satisfy the unlimited demand for subsidized housing. Rather, the goal is to build a specified number of affordable housing units to sustain a critical mass of local working people living in town to preserve our community character. I think 50% of the housing units in town should house local workers. That number is debatable. In any event, let’s stop talking about infinity.
The second popular myth is “development is development,” implying that building employee housing is as bad as constructing the Gorsuch Haus. The truth is that there is good development and there is bad development, and we are smart enough to know the difference. For most of us, a 10,000-square-foot library is far more desirable downtown than would be a 5,000-square-foot beef-rendering plant. Development is not an all-or-nothing proposition.
The third myth is equal parts arrogance and divisiveness: It is that affordable housing supporters act out of envy and spite for Aspen’s wealthy homeowners. Where do you start in addressing this? Local workers don’t want your house any more than a hitchhiker in a blizzard wants a Ferrari. That frozen soul on the side of the road only wants a ride, while workers just want a place to live. Keep your hearty annual property appreciation and consider yourselves fortunate. Workers will gladly accept price caps, smaller living spaces and higher density just to have a home close to work.
As for sticking it to taxpayers, this is complete nonsense. Affordable housing has paid for itself many times over. Compare the total cost of our affordable housing inventory to the billions of dollars in free-market home appreciation since the program was started. Much of this economic gain is attributable to a healthy, happy, vibrant community consisting largely of working locals.
And now for the moment of truth: With conscientious historical preservation, we get some ideas about how those who lived here long enough to become part of Aspen history forged livable lives. We are oftentimes left in awe of their endurance of hardships while being inspired by their triumphs. We gain understanding about how the things we love about this place came to be. Old structures do not create Aspen’s aura, but they shelter it against the storms of change by perpetuating legends in the day dreams they provoke. We can’t see ghosts, but we can gaze in wonder at what’s left of the places where they lived, imagining them walking the same streets we do today. In that, there is a connection worth preserving. It is imperative that we are mindful of history when we plan and build our homes today, be they free market or subsidized for Aspen’s workforce.
In summary, don’t just say “no” — doing nothing about our housing crisis is not an option. It’s easy to find faults with affordable housing. Any dummy can do it. If you don’t agree with proposed solutions, help draw a better plan. It is true that an economy left alone will eventually settle at equilibrium on its own, but don’t assume Aspen would be better off for it. The invisible hand has struck us before. When the federal government repealed the Sherman Act and demonetized silver in 1890, Aspen did indeed reach an economic equilibrium shortly thereafter. The Quiet Years are a stunning part of our history.
Roger Marolt knows some people say he is pining for Aspen’s past, but he assures them that he is far more concerned about the next 10 years and beyond for Aspen. roger@maroltllp.com.