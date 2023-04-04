Taos is a skiers’ mountain. You drive up a narrow, winding road and there it is, Al’s run, a mile of steep moguls looking like a knotted rope ladder dropping from the clouds. It’s all you see of the slopes. It is intimidating to behold the first time.
The second makes you fret over how you must have aged since you last skied it a dozen years earlier. There’s a classic mini billboard that greets you: “Don’t Panic! You’re looking at only 1/30th of Taos Ski Valley. We have many easy runs too!” This is mostly baloney. If you count the square footage of every catwalk, hiking line to its steep chutes and flat earth beneath ski racks the statement might be literally true, but honestly there’s not much here for the casual rider. It’s an intense mountain.
The leader of a local group of concerned locals and chute shooters wondered if I’d come down to see what’s going on under new ski area ownership and I thought, “Man, I really don’t have time,” but couldn’t resist the chance for a guided tour of their slopes and growing pains from a group that was likely to cover the former at blazing speed with quick turns through the cliffs and the latter in painstaking detail on lift rides back up.
We had an agenda set in snow, a casual affair of skiing and seeing who turned up. At a rock outcropping on Kachina Peak, a dozen locals convened, eager to speak out. A stop to catch a breath turned into a half hour of filling me in like spindrift flowing over the lip of a cornice into a deep couloir.
A few old timers remembered when Mike Kaplan was there decades ago, working every odd job the place required. They said I skied like him. They wished he was there now running the ski area.
Taos is at a place Aspen was about 30 years ago. Coming out of the pandemic, The Saint Bernard Hotel was demolished: a beloved Bavarian style lodge there from the beginning, a local watering hole and unofficial community center. It will be replaced by a structure of 150,000 square feet. It will define the edge between apres ski and mountain. Everything on the town side will be cast in shadow most of the day. It’ll be atrocious and gaudy, like Snowmass Base Village.
There also is a new gondola proposed. It will cover flat terrain to the east and go nowhere from a skier’s perspective, but it will allow access to the Kachina Peak side of the mountain, adding a second way to get up the mountain besides Lift #1 over Al’s Run. I bet there will eventually be an alpine slide, ropes course, zip lines, climbing wall and some shops and restaurants at the upper terminus to give casual skiers and summer guests more to do.
The ski area sits snuggly in a sharp valley, far more confining than Aspen’s wide-open confluence of three valleys. The twisty road couldn’t be turned into a four-lane expressway without huge effort and expense. There is not much room for massive development, but even a little more will make the place feel tight if done cunningly by developers rather than caringly by anyone considering more than profits. They built a pool at one new hotel that sits in perpetual shade. It looks good in glossy brochures, though.
I absorbed the locals’ words with heart and mind. I have been there. It is why I was here now. They wanted to know how to avert heartbreak or at least what it takes to mend. I am wiser and resilient from losing a war.
I wanted to tell them not to worry. That they had 30 years before carnage would crest. That the three graphics, demo, geo and topo, indicate limited growth for them. That they would all be finished skiing by the time things blew up and wouldn’t care anymore. But, it wasn’t true. None of it. Hedge-fund ski-area development blueprints are out. What happened to Aspen over decades could transpire here in a few years. Once your special place is despoiled, what you lost will never leave your heart.
There is a glimmer of hope for Taos Ski Valley, though. I recognized it when the locals told me the new owner is a skier. He’s a billionaire, but makes good turns, they said. That is the edge to hold on the steep slope. They need to share adrenaline while covering their incredible terrain with him and talk in a continual series of five-minute meetings on the lift rides back up. Invite him. He might want to be a ski bum. They can start to understand him. When ski turns intersect, Ss become 8s and, if done delicately, the symmetry might inspire.
Roger Marolt wonders if the warning sign, “Don’t Panic! You’re looking at only 1/30 of Taos Ski Valley” was actually subliminal encouragement to developers. Contact him at rogermarolt@gmail.com.