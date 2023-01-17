As the rumor mill grinds away like the mythical perpetual motion machine, I generally try to respect people’s privacy and avoid gossip — but today I am not, because this unconfirmed story leaves me discouraged. It hints at our community continuing to change for the worse. Is the local soil so depleted that it can no longer nourish the seeds of renewal? Lance Armstrong, I apologize for intruding on your personal life, but I hope you are not leaving.
The rumor is that your house is for sale, that maybe you are discouraged about how Aspen has changed. Bummed that somebody actually criticized a local charity for accepting a contribution from you. Ticked off that your name got dragged through the mud during the recent sheriff’s race. Unfortunately this is all true, but leaving because of it is like waving a white flag that nobody will see flapping in the hurricane winds of change.
Aspen needs people like you. It always has. You’re a character. You are a celebrity who came to blend in rather than stand out. You get our lifestyle. It seems you came for all the right reasons. It would be a shame to see you leave for the wrong ones.
It was big news when you moved to town. My brothers and I were riding our mountain bikes past The Hub one evening and somebody on the sidewalk yelled, “Where are you headed?” One of us shouted back jokingly, “We’re meeting Lance on Government Trail,” which seemed obviously ridiculous considering your star status. Then, shockingly, you appeared from behind a Suburban unloading your kids’ bikes and said, smiling, “Sorry guys, I’m tied up at the moment, but we will do it another time.”
I love this story because it is one of those things that can only happen in Aspen.
Aspenites are known for a broader communal worldview. I think you will have a hard time finding a place with more progressive thinking. We pretty much accept everyone. We take the good with the bad, because we understand trying to systematically weed out the ugly risks inviting narrow mindedness.
I believe most of us see you as more than a one-dimensional character. You made mistakes in your professional cycling career, sure. I was once angry about that, but all these years later I have absorbed a broader view of your public life.
How could we have so easily cast aside all you did for cancer victims? When I recall the days when every other person on the street wore a yellow “Livestrong” wristband, I remember the world as a better place. That may have been the last time this country was united over anything. Incredible! You may have broken the doping rules in bicycle racing, but you kicked cancer’s ass, fair and square!
Life is complicated, and I am not into oversimplifying it in order to judge anyone. But if I look at only the doping scandal and your efforts to inspire cancer patients, I see a whole lot more good than bad. That’s the bottom line. If we can’t reconcile that as we contemplate the magnificence God has created around us here, then we are wasting an incredible opportunity to try making ourselves more forgiving human beings.
What we failed to acknowledge in the aftermath is that you did not take your gift of compassion and caring for others back. The world stopped you from continuing to give it. We did this by manufacturing a villain in a sport we over-identified with. Few cycling fans suffered meaningfully from the scandal, but millions of really sick people were forevermore deprived of a hero at their sides to face their ailments with courage, grace and strength. If those super powers can ever be resurrected, I’d like to believe it would begin in Aspen.
The Aspenites who play Friday afternoon golf with you, exchange breathy greetings on the trails and appreciate your generous inclinations in what you do for local charities have already forgiven and accepted you as a local. Aspen offers you the active lifestyle that you seem to enjoy most. Our schools are great, the town is safer than most and you can continue being part of a cherished tradition that Aspen is struggling to hold onto: the rejuvenation of people seeking a fresh start.
One thing to keep in mind when deciding to take that for-sale sign down is that some of Aspen’s most beloved citizens came here looking for that very same fresh start. What am I saying? Almost all of them did! We are a community of rebooted minds, bodies and spirits. If you tell me that has changed, I’ll cry.
Besides, you still owe my brothers and me a ride on Government Trail.
Roger Marolt knows many locals for whom Aspen was their last resort and it opened its arms wide for them. roger@maroltllp.com