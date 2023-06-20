Wanted: Cool billionaires. Be part of a team of locals who have valued community over commerce for more than 50 years to become the most unique mountain town in the world. Must enjoy interacting with year-round residents. Experience nurturing mind, body and spirit or a genuine interest in doing so a plus. Innovative thinkers preferred. Organization skills should include prioritizing universal human values, the health of the planet and being able to keep investment and business interests separate from life in Aspen. Those obsessing over a rate of return on their second homes are not encouraged to apply. Self awareness of personal impacts on the town and the world are a must. Compensation package includes abundant self-fulfillment, access to universal core human values, a clean conscience and an option to participate in generous community spirit. Flying into Aspen commercially a bonus. Humility required.
I am not even kidding.
The billionaires are not abandoning Aspen. There will be more in our future than there have been in our past. We can’t beat them, so we have to get them to join us in preserving this community. We must figure out ways to attract an ultra-wealthy demographic that desires to mesh ideologically with us and our ways of life. If we can attract visitors who fall in love with the authentic Aspen, we have a chance.
Can we self-select our billionaires? Yes, although it will include tweaking events on our high-season calendar and nixing ones geared towards showcasing ostentatious wealth. Whatever happens in private hotel ballrooms and conference rooms, stays in private hotel ballrooms and conference rooms, but what happens in our public parks and streets actually forms our identity.
I don’t know if it’s the food or the wine talking, but that’s the kind of event that has lost its charm. Food & Wine used to be fun when many locals participated, but now most people I know dread it when they are not laughing at it. The residents who attend usually go only on the last day when credentials are handed off by paying participants too hungover and bloated to take anymore.
So, why do we close downtown parks and most of the streets around them to support this event that has come to define gluttony, decadence and the beginning of our summer? I mean, if an event isn’t heavily attended by the people who live here, why host it? Literally, catering to excess has led to the paradigm shift that has transformed our town for the worse: We now almost always prioritize our visitors’ enjoyment of their vacations over maintaining the quality of our own lives. And why? So we get priced out of our hometown?
And, yes, by cataloging criteria to determine which events are good for our town and which are worthless and even destructive towards our sense of community, the holiday season snow polo extravaganza on a thick sheet of manmade snow covering our Rio Grande Park, has to go. I don’t care that there is absolutely no other use for that park that time of year. Locals don’t attend. The event conveys nothing about who we are. But, continuing to support it ushers more creepiness into our civic persona.
Much the same, the VIP section of the JAS music festival in Snowmass Village Town Park is another way we kiss the butts of affluent dilettantes that we should be kicking out instead. Slicing the public park down the middle into fenced-off sections between the haves and the have nots is ridiculous. It has always been a bad look, but today it is pitiful. The organizers tell us they can’t afford to book big acts without this silly gated community of blowhards and showboats on what is otherwise the town softball field. To that I say, then go ahead and take your show-offs on the road to some place where looking like fools is more acceptable.
We have been undermining our communal identity by using public parks and streets to support events that are either staged primarily for visitors or set up to give posers preferential treatment over locals for too long now. What once would have been laughable, is now outside interest groups molding our reputation into a false front and laughing all the way to the bank at our expense.
We have to purge this high profile pollution from public properties. Let’s see who doesn’t come here anymore because of it. More importantly, let’s find out who starts coming here because we’re not icky anymore. Billionaires are not all the same. Some must desire to share local values and actually want to fit in. I’m sure of it. In order to attract them, all we have to do is be ourselves.