“Aspen locals are actual, practical Communists and the Government should be ashamed to foster and encourage them in their idleness …”
“Your locals are out of their affordable housing neighborhoods and annoying the wealthy people. Confine them or some of them will be hurt.”
“There is in my judgment no matter of such urgent importance to us developers as the immediate extinguishment of the locals. The westward march of development and of civilization began over two centuries ago on the Atlantic coast, and cannot long be arrested at the boundaries of this immense tract of valuable land by the presence of a tribe of Aspenites too small in number to constitute a reputable village.”
“The locals must go!”
These words make you wonder if you missed a meeting of real estate developers, along with a few affordable housing haters to keep them dishonest, fretting over boisterous locals objecting to their large scale plans for cashing in on Aspen’s name and transforming our beloved town into the world’s glitziest resort. It’s not hard to imagine the brass at Restoration Hardware, Aman Resorts and other ultra-luxury chains discussing the main threat to their common interest for complete domination of Aspen to re-brand it under their own trademarks. The only thing standing in their way is us, a shrinking band of uppity locals.
Alas, the quotes above are fictional … sort of. The first is a take-off of something William Vickers, an aide of our county’s namesake, Frederick Walker Pitkin, said back in 1890 about the Ute Indians living here. The second is a modified version of a message Pitkin sent to cohorts in Washington, D.C., concerning the Ute Indians who were supposed to be confined to reservations granted by the government. The third is based on what Pitkin said about the Utes in his inaugural speech as governor of Colorado. The last quote is akin to a mantra about the Ute Indians credited to Pitkin.
It seems impossible that this man was once revered enough to name our county after him, but by tweaking his words a tad, it's not hard to recognize his prevailing attitude of greed and cultured diminishment of human life at the root of many things regularly witnessed here today.
I am not comparing in magnitude the atrocious loss of lives and land that the Ute Indians suffered at the hands and commands of Frederick Walker Pitkin to the economic strain and burdensome daily demands hefted upon the shoulders of Aspen’s workforce today at the beck and call of invasive investment tourism.
It is a comparison of attitudes by those driving self-serving versions of progress in both cases. It is about arrogance and the dismissal of human dignity outside of an exclusionary economic clique promulgating the perpetual accumulation of abundance beyond reason, much less need.
Because of this, the name of our county should not be changed. It can serve as a reminder of how unquenchable avarice justified the total displacement of the Ute Indians in the 1800s and what it continues to do to Aspenites devoted to living peacefully here today.
The idea of renaming Aspen “Fat City,” as suggested by Hunter S. Thompson in the late 1970s, was not a novel idea ahead of its time. It was beyond time completely. As appealing as the idea of the caricatured moniker making our town less salable in marketing campaigns may have been, it was never going to be adopted.
Now we realize the established name for our county is even more objectionable. We can promote the negativity behind that name to a similar effect as was suggested by “Fat City.” The name “Pitkin” can be elevated as our badge of shame, a promotable reminder that the place we live in isn’t now and never was the model of perfection that, only because of its natural beauty, plethora of cultural and recreational opportunities and slick marketing campaigns, is an easy get-rich-quick scheme. It is not bad to reflect on the stains on our soul, and newcomers ought to know the prevailing attitude of greed over humanity our town can’t shake.
I can picture Frederick Pitkin sitting at any Aspen eatery today abusing the waitstaff. I can almost hear him dismissing the plight of daily commuters as inconsequential suffering for an insignificant group of people who ought to be thankful for their daily wage that, incidentally, doesn’t cover their cost of living. He’d likely view affordable housing as a necessary evil of political expediency, at best. In a warped sense of time, Pitkin would have been a regular guest at Doronin Haus at Lift 1A when it is built. He would furnish his West End vacation home in high-end generic Restoration Hardware decor for broad short-term rental appeal. Welcome to Pitkin County!