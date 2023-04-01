It was almost a year ago to the day that I resigned from my 20-year stint at The Aspen Times. It was a sad moment for me and many others at the paper, but these dramatic and big changes in life have a way of working out for the best.
Andrew Travers got the worst of it at the time, but he has now landed a great gig with The Aspen Institute at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies. Scott Condon and Rick Carroll came over to the Aspen Daily News. Kaya Williams took her talents to Aspen Public Radio. And, Carolyn Sackarison has been hired to tell Mayor Torre how things work in our municipal government.
Like I said, it’s all for the better. The Aspen Daily News is great place for new beginnings and telling the truth!
It has been quite a year and I want to thank all of you for being a part of it. Your love and support have been something else. I feel like we are working through this tumultuous time in or beloved Aspen together. We are up against some incredible forces changing our town by the minute, it seems, but we are closer in many way because of it. That is not a small thing!
And, so, it is with unbridled joy I make this announcement today. It’s a big one and I am very excited. I feel like it involves all of you and I look forward to sharing this adventure with you as a new chapter in our lives together opens to page 2.
The project at Lift 1A will break ground this fall! And, I have joined the team that will bring this incredible project to you in a form you could have never envisioned. I believe so passionately in the new project that I have decided to lend my name to it. The newest, most luxurious hotel in the world will be called Marolt Haus!
And, I promise you, I will be there in the lobby to greet each and every one of you and treat you to many of our planned local perks as I model the very latest fashion in Armani suits. Everyone gets a hug or a handshake, your choice.
I think you will be impressed. The project will be twice as big and three times as bold as the one you were expecting under the previous owners’ plan. The new concept forged by a Chinese-born developer (who has since renounced her citizenship there and now resides in Greenland) hopes to extend the new Lift 1A(b) tram all the way down to Paepcke Park, where — as Rick Carroll soon will report after digging through records in the courthouse basement all weekend — the city will partner with the developer to build a 20,000-seat events center with two 5,000-square-foot, deed-restricted penthouses to top it off. Applications for these units will be accepted by APCHA until noon today. Five years of tax returns and proof that you own a sheepadoodle are required.
Not to get too much into the nuts and bolts of how the project changes will be approved by Aspen City Council through an emergency ordinance, but Councilman Ward Hauenstein soon will be driving around town in a prototype hydrogen fuel cell, electric hybrid six-door Tesla and have to recuse himself from voting. Councilman John Doyle will imminently announce a one-year sabbatical to run a granola factory in Vermont which he will take full ownership of after his service in this capacity and, thus, also will be unable to vote.
I will be available for discussion on anything related to this wonderful opportunity for our community at a barbecue this afternoon. Food, futons and fizzy, fruity beverages will be provided by AspenX and Snow Beach. Please let me know if you think you might qualify for a private cabana. If you are important enough, you have my number. See you there!