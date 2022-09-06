You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
Today, Aspen’s airport is considered a class 2.5 operation by the Federal Aviation Administration. I don’t know exactly what that means, but the score has been good enough to attract some of the finest private jets in the world and commercial carriers. It works. The issue is that the FAA will not let us continue operating as such.
We either must upgrade to a 3.0 or slide back down to a class 2.0. This is how it was explained to me by somebody involved in planning our airport’s future. Of course they dumbed it down so I could understand. The result is, I understand: A 3.0 rating will allow newer, bigger jets to fly into Aspen and a 2.0 won’t.
The case for upgrading to 3.0 is that the runway needs to be widened to accommodate next-generation jets with wider wingspans, including commercial aircraft. The pluses are that those planes will be more fuel efficient and quieter. The downside will be larger jets flying in and out of Aspen.
On the other hand, if we voluntarily downgrade to a 2.0 version of an airport, we continue accommodating the run-of-the-mill private jets we see today, but we lose some commercial airline service in and out of Aspen as carriers upgrade to bigger jets with wider wingspans. The plus is that we have fewer jets and, despite less efficiency in burning fuel, a smaller number of older jets might prove less harmful to our environment than more, newer, efficient, gigantic jets.
The reason we would likely end up with fewer private jets in Aspen under version 2.0 of the airport is that people who own the big jets coming here now can certainly afford and will probably want to trade up for the newer, bigger, faster, longer-range aircraft as they are rolled out. Their decision would be whether flying directly into Aspen or owning the most sophisticated private jet is more important. Many would choose the cooler jet and head elsewhere to spray their contrails. Oh well, it’s their choice.
The decision-makers I spoke with sounded as if upgrading to the 3.0 airport is a forgone conclusion. Funny, my mind did not directly head in that direction while processing this information. Why would we not seriously consider downgrading our airport to a 2.0? Do we really need an airport almost within the city limits? Are we comfortable with jet fumes trapped at the end of the valley above town? We may have become so accustomed to jet noise that we hardly hear it anymore, but it's here.
Vail is 40 miles from Eagle County Regional Airport. Crested Butte is 30 miles from the airport in Gunnison. Steamboat is 25 miles from Hayden’s airport. Copper Mountain, Breckenridge and Keystone are not that close to either Denver International Airport or Eagle. Spoiling our guests with the proximity of our airport is smothering us with air traffic, literally.
How about working with the good people of Rifle, Colorado, to see if their airport could be converted to the regional airport that services Aspen? The weather is better for flying there, resulting in fewer flight delays. Planes could take off with more weight at that lower altitude. Flight paths would be safer away from the mountains. It would transfer jobs to where affordable housing exists. There are fewer pollution-trapping temperature inversions there.
Would moving the airport to Rifle be inconvenient for guests? Yes, it would be less convenient for Aspen visitors — just as it was when Aspen was by far the greatest mountain resort on the entire planet.
Having legit competition between Rifle, Eagle County, Grand Junction and DIA flights might cause prices to be more reasonable, too. Coupled with fewer flight delays, for many locals, that’s probably worth a little extra drive time.
Would it be too much to ask our visitors to jump into a cushy limo in Rifle and drive a little over an hour on four-lane highways that do not cross any mountain passes to get here? They might cry a little. But, we can remind them that many of the people who will be serving them during their stay make the same drive to Aspen every day, twice a day, year round. That just might be the bonding experience that helps our guests become a little more appreciative of what goes into making Aspen, well, Aspen.
Roger Marolt doesn’t believe that, if Aspen’s airport was built today, it would be built where it is today. roger@maroltllp.com