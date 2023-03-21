It is old news that the destinies of Western ski towns have been rerouted by the massive forces of COVID-19, global warming, and technology clobbering us all at once. Combined, they have set our carefree and kicked-back communities ahead by decades. Few believed our cool towns would last indefinitely, but none knew they’d get the panache squashed out of them yesterday. I thought we’d at least last until it stopped snowing forever.
We can sum it up with two curves on a graph — supply and demand: We have too many people demanding services and not enough locals to supply them.
The go-to fix is building more affordable housing for locals. But many say it is too expensive to build enough, and others don’t like the idea because they see it as more development. Building enough quickly enough to address the mess at hand seems less likely, the more divided our city council just got.
What we are left with is working on the demand side. This means reducing the number of people coming. We don’t exactly have to discourage people from visiting Aspen. We only need not encourage them. There is a big difference. The former paints us as an arrogantly selfish community, while the latter is more a passive expression of a community mindset geared towards a serene, healthy existence in the mountains — basically what most of us came here for to begin with.
It is actually absurd to think how counterproductive it is for our municipal governments to use public resources to promote tourism with one hand and then struggle to fund and build affordable, local housing to stanch a severe labor shortage along with trying to manage 60 miles of daily commuter traffic with the other.
It’s enough to make one wonder if we might have the will to start entertaining radical thinking instead of tourists and second-home owners. Forty percent of our voters couldn’t stomach the implementation of a seemingly conventional short-term rental tax, so shaping our future along a cutting edge is not a given.
Radical thinking may be another lost gem formerly worn on the middle finger of free spirit as ski towns are scrubbed of character. Anymore, it seems daring enough to sit on the sofa with a bowl of popcorn watching what a ski town revolt looked like in DJ Watkins’ movie, “Freak Power.” Rallying around the idea of reform today is purchased mostly in the currency of entertainment value. Watch it again. Get inspired this time!
Pre-resort Aspen emerged through radical thinking. If it is less squeamish calling the founders of our community “visionaries,” do it. Walter Paepke was a visionary and Hunter Thomson was a radical. The terms are Aspen synonyms.
The biggest change in Aspen was losing sight of prioritizing the livability of Aspen for residents when the dense fog of constantly endeavoring to lure visitors rolled in. We put investment grade expansion, luxurious appearances, glamorous reputation, and “world-class” status of every breath we take as things that come first, before, believe it or not, the wellbeing of our citizens. Developers and marketers hijacked and sold the lifestyle we nurtured for ourselves. We now live in a caricature of the town we anchored our futures to.
Let’s stop using public funding on promotion. Everyone everywhere knows about Aspen. Advertising is a nasty habit worse than standing around picking our noses. Let’s promise less and see if those who come aren’t more aligned with our vision of non-genetically modified, no artificial ingredients added, peacefully reinvigorated organic enjoyment of our natural beauty. Who said we have to always be putting on a show?
While we’re at it, let’s quit using community resources on big, impersonal special events. We can live better, calmer, more serene lives without Food & Wine staged in Wagner Park, JAS Aspen in Snowmass Village Town Park, the Christmas polo festival at Rio Grande, and the rest of the continual parade of events we close our streets and parks for. Even the X Games might leave without our help.
Events in our backyard are fun, but it might be better attending ones somewhere else instead, where we can create a mini vacation out of the experience and then return home for peaceful recuperation. It’s a lesson we likely learned the hard way in high school — parties in somebody else’s house are more fun!
We have come to take these big impersonal events as a given, but most did not exist before the 1990s. Previously, we culturally subsisted on homegrown bands, artists, and fewer professional parties in smaller bunches. And, we were better than fine.
There was a time in this place when we could adjust to the intended effects of advertising blitzes and handle the purposeful crush of sold out events. Now we can’t. Forces beyond our control dictate a turn of events. Government could be smaller. Businesses could be smaller. We could be smaller in our needs. If we are ever to achieve less in our own lives again in this lovely setting, we need to attract fewer visitors who all want less, too.
Roger Marolt believes that, if advertising works, then not advertising might be just what we need. Email him at roger@maroltll.com.