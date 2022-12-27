Does everyone like their Christmas presents? Remember, it’s the thought that counts — unless of course it was one of those uncomfortable situations where debt begets indebtedness. That’s just a way of saying, “Here’s your present. I hope you like it. There’s no assembly required, but don’t get tangled in the strings attached.”
Now that Christmas is behind us, we have to worry about self-improvement. And with a deadline, no less! I would rather go to the dentist and have candy-cane shards picked from my swollen gums than proclaim to the world how I am going to be a better man over the next 12 months starting next Sunday.
It is less stressful to make a New Year’s resolution than it is to buy Christmas gifts, though, because of the easy exchange policy: It’s better than free shipping with a pre-addressed mailing label. To rescind a promise to improve next year, you just forget about it. Done. No questions asked. Just shove it into the back of your mind until next year — or, better yet, never disturb it again. I have no idea what I resolved to do this past year. It was probably nothing, but I certainly didn’t do enough of that last year.
One thing I don’t want to do in 2023 is “earn” a 100-day skiing pin. I admit that it crossed my mind with all this incredible early snowfall. I have indulged so often this month that I am currently on track to ski a hundred days this season. But the past few days without a storm and more and more visitors arriving has changed my mind. The snow is not as soft as it has been most of December, the moguls are starting to swell, and every time I glance at the Aspen Skiing Co. app on my phone to see how many days I have skied, the anxiety grows. My first thought is not about fresh powder, the forecasted blue skies, the anticipated joy of testing my freshly tuned skis or meeting friends. Rather, it’s, “Ah man, I should go for a quick run to chalk up another day.” I feel guilty if I don’t go, like I’m slacking off. Skiing is suddenly an obligation. It’s like a job only worse, because I don’t get paid!
I know there are locals who love to ski so much that they get up and go every day without thinking. They don’t count days. The 100-day pin is an afterthought. I admire these skiers. I am not one of them. Deleting the app on my phone and skiing only when I want to might be a good New Year’s resolution, except that’s what I always do.
I have considered that debunking a conspiracy theory in 2023 might be a noble pursuit to make me a better person. It would be challenging. The key is to convince people who believe in them that, more often than not, it is wiser to side with the majority of experts than a small group of attention-seeking deniers. It doesn’t mean that the majority is always right, but for the most part — and especially where the sciences are involved — it is extremely difficult and fairly rare to discover legitimate theories that buck convention. This is not an exciting notion to accept, but in a world where ideas are more rapidly passed around, scrutinized by much wider audiences, and tested by many people with divergent interests, it is the wise bet to run with the crowd. The best debunker of conspiracy theories is time. It has proven by now that the cultural elite of the world can hardly agree on anything and are far more interested in eating Wagyu beef than babies.
I could try to give up ice cream to reduce my cholesterol! Nah — that’s too practical.
What’s left, then? Maybe I should start listening to country music again. I’ve always liked its simple messages served in a sandwich of ironic wisdom between corny lyrics and comforting rhythms. I gave it up a couple of years ago when it became more about ass-kicking politics and less about entertainment and soothing practical inspiration. It happened in other music genres, too. It feels to me like things are calming down on that front. Politicians will lie, but true art can’t. I think we can abandon the notion that political resolve can bring the country together. It will be the poets and painters that do it. They are the ones who blend the science with the spiritual. The result is truth, and truth leads us to its absolute source. It’s the same source as love. I call that God. You may call it whatever you like. Either way, we’re talking about the same thing. Happy New Year!
Roger Marolt knows a New Year’s resolution is the ultimate promise to be broken. That’s why they never come with warranties for manufacturing defects. roger@maroltllp.com