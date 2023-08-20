Editor:
Too many bicycles is a good problem to have. Hopkins Avenue handles the volume well. Maroon Creek Road is another matter and the problem is groups of bicycles not riding single file.
A piecemeal strategy installing very short segments of a 4-foot-wide, uphill bicycle lane to the Maroon Bells doesn’t solve the problem. Put up a big sign with a bunch of bozo clowns riding as a group blocking a lane of traffic and put a big red circle with a big red slash on it.
Save that $17 million and build a connection from the Brush Creek Park and Ride to the Aspen Airport Business Center. Two huge steel bridges crossing the Roaring Fork River will require a huge amount of maintenance and the county doesn’t have enough funds to maintain the roads they already have.
Elevate a bicycle/pedestrian path inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge above traffic sidewalks. Electric vehicles and their clean air will soon rule the roads.
Norway’s Atlantic Ocean Road is an aesthetic you need to copy.
Tom Mooney
Aspen