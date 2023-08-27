In case you’re not a golfer, there’s been quite the kerfuffle going on at the Aspen Golf Club this summer. The handbags are being flung over the procurement of tee times. It’s never easy to get a tee time at the course but this season — it’s been close to impossible — especially during the peak months.
A non-golfer more interested in playing Bridge might be asking, “So what?” Good question, but hang with me for a few minutes because this fracas has broader implications for the town.
The golf course derives a chunk of its revenue from a complex portfolio of season pass options, built on the “good, better, best” model, priced accordingly. The good is a Silver Pass. The better is a Gold Pass. The best is the Platinum Pass. For the record, I have a silver pass, which is good, but not better or best.
Before the season, local residents are first in line to buy a pass and, during the procurement process, they must provide a phalanx of documentation proving full-time residency. That’s a benefit to locals, for sure, but that’s where the bonhomie ends. A “local” for pass procurement purposes is someone who lives between Aspen and Carbondale. A curious definition.
One quarter of the golfers who buy the 100 Platinum Passes available each season are people who don’t live in the valley full-time. The rest live in town or downvalley. And this season, Platinum Pass holders have been abusing their priority by booking tee times they don’t use, thus turning the tee time booking system into a unpredictable mess.
Now that part-time residents have left, according to golf course management, it’s easier to get a tee time. This tells us that people who don’t live here year-round have been clogging up the tee sheet, keeping locals from playing.
It’s a complex, internecine situation that’s negatively impacting the value of a season pass. How much is my pass really worth if I can’t get on the golf course? Answer: not much. I was first in line to get a pass but now it’s hard to use.
Now I’m going to be obnoxious. I live in Aspen, and thus the Aspen Golf Club belongs to me and my fellow residents. But, despite paying for a Silver Pass and living in the city limits, it’s almost impossible to get a tee time on my golf course.
Why? Because the current model puts people who don’t live in the city limits in front of me — simply because they pay more money. They hog the tee times and don’t care about Aspen residents. You could say to me, “Just spend the extra $2,500 to get a Platinum Pass and your problems are over.” A salient option, but one that misses the point.
I work in marketing, constantly chasing top-line revenue, so I have to be a capitalist. I also spend a chunk of my week working in the golf business so I understand the model. I accept that golfers with money can buy access to better courses and buy their way to priority. But our model here must change next season so that the actual owners of the golf course get tee-time booking priority. It’s not a private course. It’s a municipal course owned by Aspen residents. Why are we shunted to the back of the queue?
We’re extremely fortunate to have our golf facility. I’ve written about and played many of the world’s top golf courses and the Aspen Golf Club is phenomenal. I admire the staff and their dedication to the golfers. There’s a country club level of service. And there are quite a few top clubs that would love to have our golf course. I’ve written 10 books about golf, including four about golf courses, so I know quality when I see it.
But the golfers who live inside the city limits must get priority for tee times. Period.
Locals are marginalized
In my almost eight years living here, here’s one thing I’ve learned: Locals get continuously kicked in the teeth and marginalized by people who don’t live here and don’t care about our town and community.
It’s an insidious decline. A bar frequented mostly by locals closes and then sits empty for six years while the out-of-town owners ignore the property. A restaurant changes hands and there’s no more bar menu for locals. A landlord based in Utah who was renting an apartment to a local couple chases the lucre provided by the short-term rental fiasco, leaving the couple with no options. A developer buys a building with four apartments, kicks everyone out, and the building becomes derelict and a palette for graffiti “artists.”
This decline has to stop or there will be no more Aspen.
I’ll be interested to see if the ultimate decision-makers find a way to put locals first when it comes to tee-time priority next season. And yes, there are more pressing matters in the universe.
But those decision-makers have an opportunity to say, “OK … enough is enough … we’re finally going to put locals first.” Maybe this seemingly innocuous matter would start to move our town in a direction that benefits the people who actually live here.
I’m not optimistic. Putting locals first requires courageous and decisive action that would likely upset the people with money in this town, very few of whom live here for more than a few months a year, if that.
The monied, with a few exceptions, don’t care about the community and they don’t understand that, without locals, the town ceases to function, thus negatively impacting the value of their property and experience.
The milquetoast leadership in this town is afraid to make bold moves that positively impact the people who live here full-time. So I’m confident that golfers who live in town and buy a pass will face the same tee-time quandary next season. They will be placed behind the part-time residents, as usual, and wonder why they even got a pass in the first place.
Hopefully, I’m wrong.