Editor:
I don’t understand why our public officials spend endless hours in meetings to develop health and safety protocols around COVID mitigation, yet absolutely nothing seems to be done to enforce them?
Today, as every day, I walked through the core at midday and saw countless people walking around with masks. I’ve seen people inside businesses with no masks, patrons of restaurants walking through the place with no masks, and visitors exiting hotels with no masks. Even skiing today, I waited in the long lines on Lift 3 and observed no social distancing and people all around me with their masks hanging off their neck.
Let’s get tough, Aspen, and get foot patrols to walk through the core and issue warnings and then pricey tickets to noncompliers, stopping randomly into businesses while they’re at it and issuing even bigger fines to business owners who don’t communicate to their employees that customer mask-wearing must be enforced. Ditto for the ski areas.
The best made plans aren’t worth a dime if the entities that create them don’t take enforcement much more seriously. Who wants to be shut down just because the simplest method of reducing COVID spread isn’t enforced?
Katherine McMillan
Aspen