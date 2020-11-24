As you probably know by now, we are battling a COVID-19 spike in the Roaring Fork Valley. I implore local residents and visitors to stay vigilant and masked-up during this holiday week and for the next several weeks. You can celebrate Thanksgiving, enjoy skiing and still maintain your distance. If you find yourself among people who do not keep their distance or mask-up for any reason, I advise you to move away from them — no excuses or apologies necessary.
Community leaders are calling on us all to take the “Save Our Season Pledge” (SaveOurSeason.org). Similar appeals from elected officials and other leaders are being made across the state. Commissioner Hilary Cooper of San Miguel County shares this Chinese proverb: “One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life.” With the pandemic, this has never been more true.
The pandemic and its economic fallout already have been hard on all of us. With winter approaching, the spread of COVID-19 has become more dire. We are approaching Thanksgiving with case numbers rising locally and hospital capacity declining regionally. If we cannot reduce the spread by following the basic rules of social distancing, mask- wearing and hygiene everywhere we go, we can expect a “Stay at Home” order from the Governor’s Office.
In order to protect our local economy this winter and save lives, we are asking residents to be proactive. Take personal responsibility to reduce opportunities for spreading the virus. Enjoy Thanksgiving only with your immediate household and only travel when it’s absolutely essential.
Stay home and brighten your life and the lives around you by socializing online or on the phone. Consider having a Zoom dinner party or watch party for your favorite films or televised events. Now is the time to binge-watch that series everyone has been talking about. See your friends at a distance for a walk, hike or alpine ski tour. Acting now to suppress the COVID-19 spike increases our chance to welcome visitors over the Christmas and New Year holidays, which are essential for keeping our local economy going this winter.
Your decision to immediately sacrifice informal gatherings at work and at home could help save your job, the health of medical workers you may soon need and save the lives of the unlucky or vulnerable among us. Please share this important message with your guests, co-workers and staff, and with your friends and loved ones. Now is the time to be deadly serious about COVID-19.
Greg Poschman is a Pitkin County commissioner. Email him at greg.poschman@pitkincounty.com.