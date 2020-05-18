Editor:
The second photo in Sunday’s front page article in the Aspen Daily News (page 3) is the perfect example of why locals (workers and residents) are concerned Aspen could see a second wave of coronavirus hit town once out-of-town guests arrive and do not wear masks.
Perhaps these guests were unaware of Aspen’s mask mandate even though the message is broadcast in a neon-flashing sign at the roundabout.
In Basalt, business owners do not want to take the chance of another coronavirus financial hit. So a no mask/no Entry sign is posted.
Customers who are not wearing a mask (I forgot mine at home) are:
1. Given a free mask
2. Told where to buy one
3. Told it is okay to wear a scarf around your nose and mouth
4. Told to pull your shirt over your nose and mouth
Aspen has got to do better about informing our guests that masks are the law because Aspen wants to get back to business.
Be Healthy. Stay Safe.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen