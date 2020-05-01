Editor:
Correct me if I’m wrong. Sometime in December a passenger from Wuhan unwittingly brings the virus out into the wide world. A pandemic ensues and we bring Americans home from all over the world and cancel all flights from all continents. Universities and colleges shut down, as do millions of elementary and secondary schools. Big league basketball and baseball cancel their seasons. Music stars cancel their mega tours. Millions of restaurants and stores and, yes, tattoo parlors close. 30 million Americans are thrown out of work and the government sends trillions of dollars of assistance.
Only after all these timid half-measures are taken, will we resort to something as drastic as requiring passengers and crew to wear masks on commercial flights.
Tim Ritter
Aspen