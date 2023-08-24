Like most of you, I have watched yet another devastating wildfire event unfold, this time in Lahaina. As we collectively mourn the loss of so many lives, the many hundreds of families devastated and yet another town destroyed by fire that it appeared had been ominously forewarned by officials in recent years, I can’t help making comparisons to the many unfortunate similarities between there and the Roaring Fork Valley/Aspen.
This tragic event should serve as yet another wake up call for our entire community to come together to find ways to best protect ourselves against the threat of wildfire. As recently stated by the Pitkin County emergency manager, “It is not a matter of if a major wildfire will hit our valley, it is when.” I agree with this prediction and believe that urgent action is needed now. We have an opportunity to mitigate threats and take on work that can reduce the destructive consequences of wildfire before it is too late. In the words of John Lewis, “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”
All you have to do is look around at our valley at the continued danger currently unfolding such as the many thousands of trees being killed by bark beetles, overgrown vegetation and the worsening landscape-scale conditions caused by an unstable climate. The scale of the hazards can, at times, feel daunting and unmanageable, even for us.
It is important to understand that there is hope, but only through increased action and partnership between local government and the community. There are new vegetation management initiatives by our fire department, city and county to create cross-boundary fuel breaks. There is a new valleywide initiative, the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative, which is bringing together government, nonprofits and corporations alike. Most important, there is plenty that you can do to help in this effort. The best way to start this process is to look at resources provided by your local fire department.
If you’re in Aspen Fire Protection District, visit aspenfire.com/wildfire to learn about what you can do for emergency preparedness and wildfire mitigation. Check out your risk on our district's Wildfire Risk Map. Schedule a free wildfire risk assessment, during which a prevention-trained firefighter will come to your residence and give you personalized recommendations for "home hardening" and "defensible space." (After all, "defensible space" is what gives firefighters the "space" they need for an opportunity to "defend" a structure.) Data shows us that mitigating the fire risk on your property and finding ways to better "fireproof" your home make a tremendous difference. Additionally, you can take steps to pre-plan meeting places with your family, designate your areas of refuge in case evacuating town is not an option and pack a go-bag to bring with you at a moment's notice.
We have had wake-up calls before; often, a good snow year or a few good weeks of rain soothe our community to complacency and inaction. We must not delay an aggressive and sustained game-changing effort that could give our community a fighting chance when the next wildfire makes its way to Aspen and surrounding areas.
We ask that you consider this message with extreme urgency. As a fire department, we will continue to work tirelessly on mitigation, education and suppression, but at the end of the day, there's only so much we can do in the context of a wind-driven, fast-moving wildfire. Community involvement is what will make the ultimate difference in protecting lives and property in our town.
Please join us on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when we will be hosting a discussion on all this and more at our downtown fire station, 420 E. Hopkins Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m. At least half the time will be set aside so members of our community can ask questions of us and a panel of others, including staff from the city and/or the Aspen Police Department and also the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. We hope to see you here.