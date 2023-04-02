Aspen’s got a problem. It’s that we don’t seem to have enough of them. We need an expert on grievances. Donald Trump, where are you?
We have a Trumpian job opening, and Trump has been an expert salesman of the luxury lifestyle. Perhaps it’s time for the Master of Mar-a-Lago to think beyond his tango with the politics. When he’s done, we could use him here in Aspen, where life is apparently becoming downright placid.
It’s not just me saying that. In the last city election, almost nobody showed up to run. We had a single surplus candidate for mayor — exactly one. And the same for city council. The largest grievance was the number of unanimous votes on the council. It’s the first time I wondered what would happen if we staged an election and nobody showed up.
So let’s ask Trump to visit for a while when he’s done with his current venture. Trump has two core attributes. First, he does absurdly well selling luxury housing. Secondly, he has an absurdly large list of grievances. Many of his own advisors have suggested he shift to the positive — to list what he wants. Trump do that? Fortunately, not a chance.
Recently, Aspen has decided to stress our status as a luxury haven. The SkiCo adopted AspenX, effectively trademarking it. I recently lobbied the post office to alter our zip code to 81611X. I don’t think that’s about to happen.
Trump would not be new to Aspen. He hung around here in the Marla Maples era. Now we need him for a job he wouldn’t even have to run for. We need a new face to promote our grievances. Trump’s the perfect dude for the job.
Trump was once in the running as a local business. Local Hans Cantrup had amassed a neat collection of downtown aging hotels, like the Continental and Aspen inns. But he got way out in front of himself, and the biggest new item in town in the 1980s was the Cantruptcy. Mr. Cantrup was the first to foresee value in a collection of downtown accommodations all under a single ownership. He just couldn’t quite finance it.
Trump didn’t want to swallow the whole lot, seeking instead to “pick off” the most attractive ones. But he got legally gazumped by Mohammed Hadid, representing the Saudi Saar Foundation. Hadid showed up with a check for $48 million for the city treasury. By upping for the whole lot, he sidetracked Trump’s aspirations.
Trump found his next job hawking grievances on a national scale. His first big lie was his claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential race. But that bid didn’t catch on. His next biggest fable was insisting he had nothing to do with Stormy Daniels.
While the presidential wannabe is trying on the Daniels Denial, might we distract him with his next job — peddling the virtues of a luxury life in Aspen
This would go directly to Trump’s core. The real estate industry forgives a little sales overzealousness by passing it off as “puffing” — a sort of legal permit. And peddling the rich-and-famous lifestyle is right up Trump’s alley. He was doing that while mulling politics in New York. In those days, he was quite popular for prancing around the Big Apple as the city’s most available single male. He was more a comedian then.
Then he switched to buttering up a couple of new partners, whose jobs happened to involve leading Russia and North Korea. These were the early kinks in Trump’s sales armor. He had a flawed affinity for foul aromas.
But he soon found his calling when he switched to grievances. Sticking to perceived problems produced just an extra ounce of extra humor. He’d be right at home in a sandwich board.
In a place like Aspen, he could affix himself to whatever grievance he could find. Employee housing is a perpetual issue, but this city’s been in that business longer than most, starting in the 1970s. Now we’re switching to the financing for it, where Trump could find some affinity in pitching to New York bankers.
Trump has some experience in hideous taxing. One of his trademark presidential achievements was a tax break largely designed for the rich. Aspen has a hideous tax on short-term accommodation stays, largely hidden because locals don’t have to deal with it.
Trump also can benefit in a very odd way from serving in the same town as Aspen Mayor Torre.
Trump’s biggest problem is he’s not viewed as a nice guy. Largely a master in primaries, Trump is a frontrunner in Republican politics. But a weekend poll shows him lagging President Joe Biden in a presidential contest. Trump may be unable to finish ahead in attracting all voters.
Look at Mayor Torre. He was originally viewed a less serious contender for Aspen city office with a reputation for restringing tennis rackets. He was an also-ran until he wasn’t, recently winning election to his third and final term. Along the way, he gave himself an insider’s familiarity with city issues. And Torre presents as a perpetual friend, even in the midst of an occasional tiff on city council.
That is an attribute which apparently proved itself when he recently faced re-election with almost no opposition.
Lack of opposition is not a problem for Mr. Trump. He’ll bring his own money if we can get him a job at City Hall. How long do we think he’ll require to gin up a suitable bag of new grievances for the city of Aspen?