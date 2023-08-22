Editor:
I'm able to coexist with the groups of e-biking tourists riding four abreast, reeking of perfume, filming blockbuster motion pictures of themselves while "riding" to the Maroon Bells, seemingly oblivious to even the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses.
I've learned how to avoid t-boning them on my way down as they unexpectedly veer into my lane trying to snap a selfie with a moose. Fair enough.
But why is it a good idea for motors to be unleashed onto our singletrack trails without careful consideration? Let's tap the brakes on allowing e-bikes on singletrack trails until we examine the options of single-directional trails and an educational program teaching etiquette to those who can go up hills at 20 mph while others are pedaling.
Nobody's enjoyment of these fine trails should be at another's expense.
Whitney Parsons Justice
Aspen