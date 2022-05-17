Editor:
One doesn’t have to be clairvoyant to see that the United States of America today is slowly becoming UN-united. The tsunami of partisan upheaval manifested in and beyond our government must leave any thinking citizen in ghastly fear of what hovers in the not-too-distant future. Our inability to communicate with one another, let alone legislate, is bringing this nation close to an edge of no return.
Bridging Troubled Waters is a small group of well-educated and informed men and women living in the Roaring Fork Valley, representing both sides of the political spectrum, who meet every two to four weeks to discuss national and international policy matters. We’re committed to addressing this problem — we recognize this potentially existential fracture in our society and are dedicated to trying to reverse its course. We also strongly believe that the divisive horizon we are viewing is the result of extraordinary influence by a small number of individuals advocating extreme positions for both parties, which are not shared by the vast majority of Americans. If this majority was offered a neutral platform, thereby given an opportunity to be heard and counted, we believe the divisiveness would begin to shrink.
As a step in that direction, we have created a survey that enumerates a series of core values that we consider are embraced by individuals of both major political parties. At first glance, one may simply label them as “motherhood and apple pie” — and they would be correct, because everyone, basically, wants the same things for ourselves, our families, and our friends, regardless of our politics. We Bridgers are convinced that the data from broad participation in this survey will strongly support this thesis and encourage voters to support more moderate candidates. Therefore, we ask everyone reading this piece to copy the link shown below to your browser and complete this survey. We also ask each of you to send the link to all you know.
The survey is free, nonpartisan and totally anonymous, providing full comfort to be oneself. We will publish the results on June 15. Please help! https://tinyurl.com/BridgingTroubledWaters
Donald Flaks
Bridging Troubled Waters