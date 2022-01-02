Editor:
It’s so great whenever Caroline and Scott McDonald leave their bubble to lecture lucky Aspenites. And what better way to do it than complain about locals playing victims while victimizing poor under-represented second homeowners.
The solution is so easy. Simply let rich people vote wherever they own property, make Elizabeth Milias queen, and recognize working-class locals for the jealous greedheads they are. That’s been the complaint for the last 20 years from a couple of people who aren’t happy unless they’re big-word-spittingly mad.
An electocracy, for example, is a made-up term for “the will of the voter.” In other words, democracy, just one of a long list of things they hate about Aspen. It must be such torture to visit their property in town. Maybe they shouldn’t.
Jay Cowan
Virginia City, Montana