Editor:
I thought Ali Margo’s column in the Aspen Daily News (“My abortion story and why the government should stay out of my body,” June 27) was very interesting.
I cast my mind back to last August after the embarrassing U.S. pull-out from Afghanistan and the consequential takeover by the Taliban government which we inadvertently helped put in power. I specifically remember our horror when the Taliban defunded the Afghanistan women’s national cricket team. We were horrified!
Now, a short year later, the U.S. Supreme Court is telling U.S. women that they are no longer in control of their own bodies. Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to judge other governments on the opposite side of the world.
Oh, by the way, I shan’t be sending this letter to the town’s other daily newspaper in protest of their recent ouster of two editors and the resignation of columnist Roger Marolt.
Martin Suthren
Todos Santos, BCS, Mexico