Editor:
“We don’t know what the makeup of our traffic is,” he said. “If we are going to be impactful and try to look at solutions, we need to know what the problem is. And I don’t think right now we do.” Mayor Torre (“Council keen to ease traffic,” Aspen Times, Aug. 2).
Torre, B.S.! You have got to be kidding us? Meet me in Carbondale any weekday morning at 6:30 a.m. and we can drive up as commuters — even in the carpool lane since there will be two of us. I can show and tell you exactly what is the makeup of your traffic and what is the problem… Hmmm … bottlenecks maybe are a good start since that is where traffic is backing up for the most part!
Councilman Ward Hauenstein stated: “What good are studies if action is not following? For 40 years, we’ve been doing studies on getting in and out of Aspen without the political will and the commitment to doing something about it. It’s just a waste of funds.” Thank you, sir, for being a voice of the worker-bees that come in and out of Aspen to service the residents and visitors alike.
John Norman
Carbondale