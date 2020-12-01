Editor:
One segment on CBS Sunday Morning, Nov. 29, featured peace advocate Colman McCarthy, not to be confused with Joe McCarthy, the communist witch-hunter. No, he's more the ilk of Eugene McCarthy, the peace advocate who Nixon creamed in '72.
Something doesn't square with any of their thinking. Setting Joe and Eugene aside, Colman McCarthy is an old man who does wonderful things with his beliefs. He's kind of like a “Johnny Appleseed” of peace. For 38 years he has been going into different schools in the Washington D.C. area and spreading the word. “Opening Minds, Stirring Hearts” is his “cornerstone” book. Informative, inspirational, but naïve.
His world focuses on unsung heroes and heroines who've won Nobel prizes and done good deeds. The problem is its under-pinning is that war is bad, the flag is warlike, so is the national anthem, (not to stand for), no borders, etc. All well and good for a love-fest former seminarian, but it betrays our history and those who died for it. He wouldn't be here or allowed to speak if he thought it through.
The sad thing, as well meaning as he is, he's setting up future generations to believe and act out these beliefs. It's akin to not having immunity against any threats. Everything's controlled by group think that's come into fashion. In the end, state-religion and government merge and we lose our freedom. This is deep programming. Retire the SOB.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction