Editor:
I’ve lived in Eagle and Pitkin counties, and I know we struggle with many of the same issues. My first request is to “please just make sure you vote,” mail in that ballot, drop it off, whatever works for you.
If you live in Eagle County, I would ask you to vote for Jeanne McQueeney for county commissioner. I’ve known Jeanne for, well, a lot of years, most of that time as an avid advocate for education and young children. I am honored to have worked along side her as we addressed regional issues and helped to provide resources for families with young children. Jeanne has served Eagle County, and you can expect she will continue to work in your best interest.
Shirley Ritter
Aspen