The FBI investigates a NASCAR garage door rope as a hate crime. Orange County wants to strip the Duke's name from John Wayne Airport. And Abraham Lincoln's statue is racist? These are the liberal headlines.
Nothing said about 104 shootings and 14 murders in Chicago recently. Not a word about New York City’s increase in crime. The media keeps calling destructive violence from all four corners of our country "protests."
The reason is sadly simple: all those cities and the media are Democrat controlled. We don't hear "news" we hear a liberal agenda.
And we allow the anarchy to continue.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle