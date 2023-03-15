Editor:
Aspen Daily News columnist Mel Blumenthal would have you believe he resides in a tiny village in the Alps when he shares his alternative facts about what’s best for Snowmass Village transportation infrastructure.
The Snowmass Village that Mel moved to from California, the Snowmass Village that grew exponentially when he and others promoted the approval of Base Village, the Snowmass Village that ran out of parking decades ago and that has relied on its own public transportation system to accommodate locals and visitors, hasn’t been small since the days of the fully operating Faraway Ranch. Mel fails to recognize this when he bashes the town staff and the proposed Snowmass Mall transit infrastructure improvements.
More than a million people ride Snowmass Village buses every winter season and nearly two million people purchase lift tickets and ski there.
Mel would have you believe the mall transit project put forth by the “government” is gigantic and massive when it might be just what is needed.
The tragic part of this transit infrastructure story is how inflation has increased its cost. The transit center was first proposed in the mid-1980s and by 1998 the Elected Officials Transportation Committee had set aside $6 million for this project. By 2018 cost projections had doubled to $12 million. Post-pandemic construction costs are now estimated at $32-plus million.
Mel now champions a downsized version of the project which, much like the Base Village parking garage, is undersized for the vehicles that use it. This will not only delay the project but make it more expensive. This is not an alternative fact!
Greg Fitzpatrick
Snowmass Village