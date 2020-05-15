Editor:
The Pitkin County Veterans Memorial Advisory Board announces that Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled for Monday, May 25 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens are encouraged to observe a moment of silence in memory of our fallen military men and women. Throughout the day, Grassroots Community TV, Channels 12 and 880, will run interviews of deceased local veterans who participated in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. The annual Memorial Day Community BBQ sponsored by Aspen Elks Lodge #224 has also been canceled.
Lt. Col. Dick Merritt
U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
Basalt