Editor:
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health is an issue always facing the valley. According to Superintendent Tom Heald in an article in the Aspen Times, “Studies are showing that by sixth grade, 1 in 4 students suffer from depression or anxiety issues.” This is a huge proportion of the student population, and it doesn’t lessen as they become adults. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that one in five adults live with a mental illness. Pitkin County has made huge strides in helping people cope with these illnesses through cutting response times in mental health crises from 76 minutes in 2016 to 42 in 2018, as well as providing funding to bridge gaps in mental health services provided in the valley.
But is this enough? In 2017, Pitkin Country reported a suicide rate of 18.6 per 100,000 people, a rate higher than the national average of 14.0 per 100,000 people. There seems to be a disconnect here — we have some of the best mental health services in the world, but the rate of people who do not seek treatment and take drastic measures is higher than the rest of the U.S. The valley may be a paradise, but that doesn’t mean that real-world issues, like mental health, don’t exist here. As a community, it is up to us to come together and combat this stigma preventing people from sharing about and asking for help with mental health. We must normalize the fact that every day is not our best and allow for those struggling to feel comfortable enough to speak out and ask for help. Those seeking mental health services should be encouraged, not quieted. Mental health and struggles with it are something everyone has; why can’t we accept this and be open about it?
We invite you to join us on Monday, May 18 at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 at 3 p.m., and Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m. for an online mental health series entitled “For Your Mind, Online.” Mental health professionals from all over the valley will be presenting on subjects from anxiety to grief and will be answering the community’s questions. More information can be found on the high school page at https://www.aspenk12.net/Domain/10. Let’s talk about mental health, together.
Emily Kinney, Hannah Yeary and Jack Blocker
Aspen