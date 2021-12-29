“Blue on Black” remains one of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s biggest hits. A mere 20 years old at the time, the blues guitarist’s 1998 song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock chart. Co-written with Mark Selby and Tia Sillers, the song’s inspiration came from Sillers’ observation about a blue-and-black shirt that Shepherd was wearing during a 1997 New Orleans songwriting session.
“Night falls and I’m alone
Skin, chilled me to the bone
You turned and you ran
Slipped right from my hand”
In a 2017 interview, Shepherd described Sillers’ observation: “She noticed the two colors that were dominant on my shirt, and if you mix those two colors together, the black consumes the blue.” Shepherd described “Blue on Black’s” success as due to its openness to the listener’s interpretation. “It became this really deep song … So many people have applied it to a death in the family … a broken relationship … That’s what’s beautiful about music and lyrics, is trying to write a song that the listener can apply to their own experience.”
“Blue on black, tears on a river
Push on shove, it don’t mean much”
“Blue on Black” defines 2021. Black — a shade not a color — reflects the absence of light and represents chaos. 2020’s shade was unquestionably black. It was a year lost to disruption, sickness and death catalyzed by a new virus and intensified by our government’s nakedly exposed incapacity at every level to deal rationally and comprehensively with a new, complex public health threat.
“Joker on jack, match on a fire
Cold on ice as a dead man’s touch
Whisper on a scream, doesn’t change a thing
It doesn’t bring you back
Blue on Black.”
Blue is the color of the daytime sky. 2021 initially offered the hope of a metaphorical new day. Instead, the blackness of 2020 consumed 2021’s hoped-for blue dawn as the virus mutated. Our shared understandings of how to collectively and individually cope with disruption, sickness and death mutated along with it. The result? A second year, and thousands more lost to the ravages of a menacing illness that now demonstrates an emerging capacity to remain one step ahead of our inept and incomplete efforts to combat its spread.
Almost a quarter of a century old, Shepherd’s “Blue on Black” describes the timeless disappointment of learning that something or someone considered trustworthy can intentionally mislead you.
“Blind, oh now I see
Truth, lies and in between”
Two years of chaos superseding order, laced with ineffectual and inconsistent government policy inextricably intertwined with big pharma. In 2020, our public health leaders told us that masks are ineffective. They later reversed themselves and told us that masks are in fact effective, rationalizing their initial lie as necessary to keep us, the public they are charged with protecting, from buying up limited supplies needed for front line health care professionals. Which was worse? That our hospitals did not have sufficient stocks of necessary supplies for such an emergency? Or that our public health leaders chose to lie to us about it to cover up the shortfall, arguably increasing the public health risk?
In 2021, we now judge each other’s virtue on whether we publicly wear masks as a visual symbol of our supposed care for those around us. I’m pretty sure I don’t want to live in a world where humanity correlates mask wearing to human caring — because it isn’t.
In 2020 we lauded our health care workers’ tireless efforts to care for the infected, despite the unknown personal dangers they faced from a new virus with no preventive treatment protocol. In 2021, as preventive treatments began emerging, health care institutions like Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital shamefully terminated the careers of decades-long employees. Why? After successfully working unprotected through 2020, they refused injection of vaccines that don’t prevent them from getting and spreading the virus and that by historic measures remain experimental. These employers offered no accommodation to mitigate any theoretical increased risk their presence might pose, and they considered no option for temporary leaves of absence in anticipation of improved future preventative treatments that might enable them to work safely in the near future. From lauded to disparaged in mere months.
“Wrong, can’t be undone
Slipped from the tip of your tongue”
In a 2019 debate, our current Vice President Kamala Harris declared that she would not take a vaccine that then-President Donald Trump “tells us to take.” In 2021, her boss, President Biden, used the words “vaccine” and “vaccinated” 47 times in his 29-minute Dec. 21 televised address) and is requiring tens of millions to take those same vaccines, wielding executive orders to do so.
According to HIPPA, it’s none of your business, but I am vaccinated, and the data indicate that the vaccines are a key part of a broader strategy to limit the virus’ spread. But the data also make clear the glaring limitations of Covid mRNA vaccine efficacy. Safe, effective, universally available and affordable off-patent (if possible) preventive treatment protocols are needed; not just never-ending, expensive, government-funded, patent-protected experimental vaccine boosters that increase big pharma stock prices at taxpayer expense.
We can only hope that in 2022 many more such treatments are approved (some already exist) and endorsed by our public health leaders with as much energy as they endorse the taxpayer-subsidized big pharma vaccines. If they are, we will be one step closer to the end of our “Blue on Black” misery.
