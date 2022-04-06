I remember the first time I drove into downtown Chicago. It was December 1985. As a graduate student at Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs, I had just finished a series of meetings with various organizations, including the city of South Bend, Indiana’s housing office, as part of my fellowship practicum project to assess South Bend’s portfolio of affordable housing resources.
While the South Bend project had me in an affordable housing state of mind, I was on my way to something really important. I was meeting a college friend to spend the weekend in the city of broad shoulders, as American poet Carl Sandburg called it. And I had Bears tickets.
As I approached Chicago from the south, its massive affordable housing projects came into view. The efficiently constructed high-density, high-rise apartments were built mostly in the 1950s and 1960s. Most visible were the five 17-story Washington Park apartment buildings. Their immense institutional feel, so out of scale with their surroundings, seemed devoid of any sense of humanity or community.
Aggressive and well-intentioned mid-century development made the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) the city’s largest rental landlord. By the 1980s, the most infamous of those CHA developments was Cabrini Green. Constructed between 1957 and 1962 in Chicago’s otherwise well-to-do Near North Side, its 3,607 units became the symbol of America’s most neglected and poverty-stricken affordable housing system. Somewhat ironically, the 1970s Norman Lear sitcom “Good Times” featured Cabrini-Green as the home of the Evans family. The first American television show that focused on an African American family starred John Amos, Esther Rolle, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, and Michael Jackson’s sister Janet.
Envisioned as a mechanism for lifting Chicago’s generations of impoverished workers, in the 1940s the CHA embarked on a decades-long program of building dozens of efficient, densely populated housing projects to replace the squalid tenements of the city’s industrial revolution workforce. When Mayor Edward Kelly dedicated the first of the Cabrini-Green homes in 1942, he declared war on America’s primary social crisis of the time, saying “These homes … symbolize the Chicago that is to be. We cannot continue as a nation half slum, and half palace.”
He was half right. CHA projects, with all their tragic problems, would define Chicago as a social and economic contradiction for decades. While Chicago’s economy boomed, transitioning from manufacturing to the service and financial sectors through the 1980s and ’90s, the CHA system descended into a state of dystopian anarchy.
In the 1940s and ’50s, most families living in CHA housing projects were Italian immigrants. By 1975, more than 90% of CHA families were headed by African American single females. By the mid-1990s, the well-intentioned program originally envisioned as a stepping stone for the economically underprivileged had become an infestation of corruption, drugs, crime and gang violence. Matters were so hopeless that in 1995, the CHA’s Board of Commissioners resigned en masse, leaving the agency to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The CHA has spent the last quarter century demolishing its dystopic high-rise apartment complexes, replacing them with more habitable developments, seeking to recover from its cataclysmic fall. Today, to its credit, CHA owns and operates over 21,000 apartments and oversees some 37,000 Section 8 vouchers.
Chicago, and Cabrini-Green, provide a recent example of how wrong a well-intentioned affordable housing vision can go. Yet in places like Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, local government officials build and buy high-density, high-rise apartment complexes in the heart of their downtown cores as housing solutions for their burgeoning, mostly drug-addicted, homeless populations. It’s America’s new social crisis, which to an extent these city leaders facilitated through, among other public policy failings, lax legal enforcement.
Even in Aspen, where both the economic goals, and societal risks of affordable housing are simpler and more direct than those faced by mid-20th century Chicago, or by today’s major cities battling mostly self-inflicted and endemic homelessness, prioritizing efficiently dense housing over well-planned, appropriately sized neighborhoods remains a public policy threat. For all its public outreach trappings, Aspen’s BMC Lumberyard project, originally proposed by the city in 2008 for “100 or more” units, now stands at 310 planned apartments, all housed in four-story buildings, about 1,100 feet from the end of the Sardy Field runway.
I’ve worked in the ABC for much of the past two decades, fought the traffic, endured the jet engines and read as much about the project as I can get my hands on. I found the city’s analysis of the impact of jet engine noise, and an already over capacity Highway 82 on the planned development to be dismissive of potentially serious issues impacting quality of life. And the impact of more than 500 new residents on the existing ABC neighborhood infrastructure, public safety and service capacity, has been in my observation and experience underestimated.
That weekend in December of 1985, my friend and I nearly froze in the south end zone of old Soldier Field as the Bears edged the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 17 to 10. Chicago was on its way to a Super Bowl victory over the pre-Tom Brady New England Patriots. That Bears team was Chicago’s pride at a time when so many other things were going desperately wrong.
Despite the lessons of Chicago and Cabrini-Green, and other similar urban affordable housing projects across the nation, major cities appear to be repeating Chicago’s mid-20th century mistakes. Let’s hope those mistakes don’t come to Aspen as well.
