I enjoy documentaries. So the day after Christmas, I took the time to watch an ESPN “E:60” episode I had not previously seen. The series recounts true stories of how sports and society impact each other in often unexpected and extraordinary ways.
This episode focused on the story of Chris Singleton, a former college baseball player and Major League prospect. In 2015, his mother Sharonda — a teacher, track coach, and ordained minister at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church — was murdered along with seven other church members during a Bible study by a white supremacist attempting to, in his words, start a race war.
I was familiar with the story from media reports at the time and having listened in awe to the audio recording of surviving relatives, one after the other, forgiving the convicted murderer (name intentionally omitted) at his sentencing hearing. But I was not familiar with Chris Singleton’s role in those events.
Less than 48 hours after the June 17, 2015 murders — with the world bracing for riots along the lines of the recent police-involved killings of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray — Singleton in a media interview, referring to the murderer, said, “We’ve already forgiven him… Love is stronger than hate…”
With those words, the emotion surrounding the evil act that affected Chris so personally shifted from divisive rage to spiritual unity. The words of a 19-year-old college student whose mother was one of the perpetrator’s victims saw to that shift with his words. No one elected Chris Singleton, but unwillingly thrust into the center of the maelstrom, he used his words to become a leader and a peacemaker.
Rather than permitting the massacre to pit the Charleston community against itself along racial lines, Chris and his fellow parishioners used their moment of unspeakable grief to invite others with whom they have little in common to join in unity against hate. There would be no race war. At least not because of this tragedy.
When the E:60 episode ended, I sought to catch myself up on the past week’s local news by perusing the online versions of the local newspapers. A Dec. 22 Aspen Times’ story, “Newman: Ignore ‘stone wall’ Garfield County Board,” caught my attention — not because of its newsworthiness, but because of the contrast in local leadership it described in comparison to the documentary I had just watched.
The story (Aspen Daily News covered the same story: “Pitkin County commissioner calls GarCo BOCC ‘stone wall’”) focused on term-limited outgoing Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman’s advice to his fellow commissioners to stop working with the Garfield County Commission. His reason? Their defiance of the state public health department’s red-level COVID-19 restrictions on Garfield County during the holidays. Newman called trying to work with them a “waste of time.”
Also, in an apparent effort to humorize his advice, Newman told a not-funny-at-all joke about a businessman who, after watching an older man pray for peace, goodwill and health to all people at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall, asks him if he is having any success. The old man replies, “Nah, it’s like talking to a stone wall.”
The contrast in how these two individuals — 19-year-old college student Chris Singleton and the much older elected leader George Newman — used their opportunities to lead in the moment dumbfounded me. A college student who had just lost his life’s most important connection, his mother, sought to use the tragedy to create unity with people different from him. By comparison, an elected county commissioner advised his peers to stop working with their counterparts from the next county over because they disagree on orange versus red COVID-19 restrictions during the holidays. It’s an understatement to say that Chris Singleton provided a far better example of leadership under far more challenging circumstances than did George Newman.
The Aspen Times’ story also highlighted that last summer’s Independence Pass closure in the wake of the Grizzly Creek Fire likely contributed to Newman’s commentary on the Garfield County Commission. You may recall that Pitkin County unilaterally closed Independence Pass — the only alternative east-west route across the Continental Divide for more than 90 miles either north or south — ostensibly as a safety measure when I-70 was closed due to the blaze. Garfield County Commissioners let Pitkin know in no uncertain terms their anger at that decision. Pitkin subsequently reopened the highway.
Newman clearly shaded his comments on the perceived superiority of his political ideology. But it was progressive Pitkin County that forsook the needs of the traveling public by unilaterally closing Independence Pass, a state highway, during the Grizzly Creek fire. And last week, it was again a progressive Pitkin County commissioner who publicly advised his peers, in clearly recognizable virtue signaling form, to stop working with those people, all the while implying the intellectual and moral inferiority of the more politically conservative Garfield County Board. No such elitist or separatist sentiment was heard from any Garfield County Commissioner.
Newman’s decision to illustrate his point by denigrating the purpose and value of prayer during the Christmas and Hanukkah seasons after nine months of emotionally and economically crippling COVID-related government restrictions and shutdowns that he helped implement only further demonstrates his disconnectedness from so many people he has supposedly represented for the past dozen years.
Leadership means working with people who think and act differently than you. In fact, that may be the best singular definition of leadership. After 12 years as a county commissioner, it’s unfortunate that this lesson, so ingrained in a 19-year-old’s words that in 2015 he likely saved the city of Charleston from further violence, seems completely lost on George Newman.