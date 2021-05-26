I was born in Denver in the early 60s but by Nov. 8, 1987, I was living in South Florida, which was too bad for me because on that night, McNichols Sports Arena — a hockey and basketball arena that served as home for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and a host of other sports teams from 1975 to 1999 — was the one place on the planet I would have loved to have been.
McNichols was located adjacent to the original Mile High Stadium in what is now the parking lot of the Denver Broncos’ current home, Empower Field at Mile High. In 2000, McNichols was demolished in favor of the Pepsi Center, which serves as home for both the Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche.
Why would I have loved to be at McNichols Arena on this night some 33 years ago? Because the rock band U2 from Ireland, one of the most popular musical groups on the planet, was performing there. Not only that, but they were recording the concert for an upcoming movie about their epic Joshua Tree tour titled, “Rattle and Hum.”
And on this night, U2 — whose lead singer Bono (full name Paul Hewson) at 27 years old was already known for speaking out on social issues — used the band’s song “Silver and Gold” to address the western world’s biggest social issue of the day, South Africa’s “Apartheid” governmental system.
“In the shithouse a shotgun. Praying hands hold me down. Only the hunter is hunted in this tin can town.”
Apartheid was the last remaining example in western civilization of overtly institutionalized, government-sanctioned racism. In 1987, the great Nelson Mandela, who would ultimately become South Africa’s president, was still three years away from the end of his 27-year prison sentence for the crime of opposing Apartheid.
“Broken back to the ceiling. Broken nose to the floor. I scream and the silence, it’s crawling. It crawls under the door.”
Today, we unambiguously understand Apartheid as the nakedly evil system of oppression that it was. It’s seen that way in large measure because of risks taken by entertainers including Steven Van Zant, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and many others, who spoke out and boycotted South Africa in the mid 1980s. At the time, conventional wisdom saw this position as economic suicide for society’s superstars to take such a stand against a sovereign nation with close economic and political ties to Great Britain and the U.S.
But celebrity-led opposition gained international traction, and while it took some time, South Africa in 1990 freed Nelson Mandela and ended Apartheid. So what would equivalently courageous, principled protest look like today?
The closest contemporary action that I can think of would be, let’s say, current day NBA stars refusing to play or have their likenesses used for profit in China. Why? The NBA, perhaps the world’s most popular single sports league, makes hundreds of millions annually in China from the sale of NBA merchandise and the television broadcast of NBA games. But like South Africa before it, that communist nation’s brutal, institutionalized and government-sanctioned incarceration of as many as one million of its ethnic minority group — commonly referred to in the West as the Uyghur Muslims — also constitutes business as usual as what China expert Roger Garside calls that communist regime’s “systemic cultural genocide” of its religious and minority populations.
“The warden says the exit’s sold. If you want a way out. Silver and gold.”
The NBA demonstrated its lack of principled vision last year when it failed to support Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who showed the temerity to tweet in support of Hong Kong protestors fighting for democracy. China acted punitively, triggering the league’s addiction to short-term profit over democratic principles, and shut off its flow of easy money to the NBA. The NBA, quite grotesquely, caved as if they were facing economic suicide if they supported a principled public statement by one of their team’s executives.
Morey was admonished by his team’s owner and NBA brass for his tweet, and Houston Rocket superstar James Hardin publicly apologized to China for the statement. Such actions harkened back to a world where nations tiptoed around South Africa’s Apartheid system.
How far we haven’t come.
That’s just one example. When did you last see a media or sports celebrity of any consequence take any personal or financial risk in favor of a principled stand for or against a moral issue that wasn’t first addressed by those of real courage decades ago?
As for my missed McNichols opportunity, a few weeks later, on Dec. 3, 1987, I watched U2 perform at a different, now-defunct stadium, Miami’s Orange Bowl. I still have the ticket.
And as for U2? Today the combined net worth of the band’s four members, Bono, the Edge (David Howell Evans), Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton, is around $1.8 billion. So much for the financial risk of doing the right thing when you’re the most popular thing in the world, and the shortsighted, narrow mindedness of today’s athletes and celebrities who fail to see the value of genuinely principled protest.
“A prize fighter in the corner is told. Hit where it hurts, for silver and gold.”
Readers can view U2’s extraordinary live performance of “Silver and Gold” that night at McNichols arena at the following YouTube link: youtu.be/jmuhR3gqxZM