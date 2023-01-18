An epiphany means having something important revealed to you in its entirety.
I support Aspen’s affordable housing program. I want it to succeed and benefit future generations of workers, employers, residents and visitors who comprise the greater Aspen community. To that end, I have spent hours reviewing publicly available information about the $400 million Lumberyard project and the city’s affordable housing financial results and budget. I’m trained to analyze the numbers and relate what I see to what’s happening in the real world, and I’ve done that with the Lumberyard housing project on many occasions. But something was missing from my understanding, until now. And that revelation about how the city plans to manage the future of its affordable housing program gives me great pause.
It came to me in the form of a footnote hiding in plain sight at the bottom of page 258 of the city’s 398-page proposed 2023 budget document. If you seek it out, this page provides part of the city’s five-year summary financial plan for its affordable housing fund. After immersing myself in the numbers for an hour or so, I noticed the italic fine print at the bottom of the page, which I quote:
“Assumption in this financial plan is the voters approve extention (sic) of the RETT and Sales Tax, to at least December 31, 2053, to allow issuance of 30-year bonds. Currently, both taxes expire December 31, 2039.”
For me it’s been, in the parlance of the day, a minute, but as a former local government finance director for a quarter century, including five years at the city of Aspen, I still recognize a staff CYA statement, and believe me, that is not a criticism of city staff. In that two-sentence italicized footnote, staff reminded Aspen’s mayor and city council of something I am sure they also told them to their faces many times.
The city doesn’t have the money to complete the Lumberyard project unless Aspen’s voters give it to them.
All of a sudden, the whole revelatory truth about that 278-unit, $400 million proposed affordable housing project came into focus. I couldn’t believe I hadn’t seen it before for what it genuinely represents. It means that Aspen City Council will commit its taxpayers to paying for the largest single construction project in the city’s history before it asks them if they are willing to approve the taxes necessary to build it.
That decision-making sequence is backwards. Imagine deciding to buy a $40,000 ski boat that you can’t afford unless your spouse gets a job that pays twice as much as he or she currently makes, and not telling him or her until the boat is parked in your driveway. And then add four zeros to the price tag to get to the $400 million required of the Lumberyard. That describes how this city council has chosen to proceed with its affordable housing program, approve the most expensive construction project in Aspen history, begin construction (infrastructure is scheduled for installation next year) and only then ask the voters, at some convenient future date, to approve the largest tax extension in Aspen’s history.
While the council has the authority to approve the Lumberyard project and spend the money to start building it, this two-sentence footnote makes clear that they don’t currently have enough tax money to finish building it. Like that footnote, the fact that the city does not have a plan to finance the Lumberyard hides in plain sight. Why? My guess is they prefer not to talk about the fact that they ultimately need voter approval to finance the project until after they’ve approved its construction. How convenient.
But you may ask, doesn’t approving the project demonstrate leadership? And besides, that footnote merely calls for an extension of existing taxes, not a tax increase. Aspen’s voters will certainly extend the housing RETT and sales tax at their current rates. Perhaps, but if council won’t ask its voters to extend the RETT and housing sales tax that they know they need to complete the Lumberyard before beginning construction, what other new and higher taxes and fees are they not telling Aspen’s voters they also will need to complete that construction?
Do they even know?
In private business, and in personal life, it's reckless and irresponsible to commit to an expense you cannot afford. In government, committing to an expense before asking your constituents to vote on the necessary funding the law only permits them to approve also is reckless and irresponsible.
Most of all, it’s a form of political deception.
An epiphany isn’t always a good thing, you see. My trust in this council’s fundamental fairness blinded me until I finally read the fine print of that two-sentence footnote and saw the Lumberyard’s meaning in complete context. Elected officials willing to commit to spending constituent taxes they don’t yet even have authority to collect have no place in public office. Hopefully, the municipal election in March will move the city toward rectifying that situation.
On a related note, the Lumberyard now serves as ground zero for the city’s embarrassing history of premature spending. Back in 2008, Aspen purchased a custom-made $1.5 million impeller to generate hydroelectric power at the poorly planned and ill-fated Castle Creek Energy Center prior to gaining federal regulatory approval that would never come. Fifteen years later there is no Castle Creek Energy Center, but that impeller still hides in plain sight under a tarp behind Builders FirstSource.
Time will tell if that impeller’s presence on the property intended to become the Lumberyard housing project is merely an ironic coincidence, or a foreboding omen.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com