I left the ABC about noon for a 12:30 lunch appointment in downtown Aspen. It was a Wednesday and I figured that midday, a half hour was plenty of time to drive the 4 miles, find a remotely located parking spot somewhere in the hinterlands, and walk several blocks to the meeting venue in Aspen’s core.
Boy, was I mistaken. Upon reaching the light at the corner of Highway 82 and Baltic/AABC Avenue, I could see the traffic backup building to my left. Cars were hitting their brakes as they rounded the corner and headed past the Mountain Rescue building. It occurred to me that I might not have given myself enough time to make it to my appointment.
But I’m a grizzled veteran of the Aspen entrance. I’ve been “running the wormhole” as we downvalley types sometimes call that segment of Highway 82 between the airport and the S-curves, since before the current Maroon Creek Bridge was installed. I know — and I remain unafraid to utilize — the combat-equivalent commuter tactics at my disposal to reduce my “idle” time. Rather than turning left, I proceeded across Highway 82 onto the airport grounds and followed Airport Road past the little employee shack where my wife and I used to collect our carpool parking passes to its merge point with the highway. I remained in the right-hand “bus only” lane and immediately put on my right blinker indicating my intention to turn right at Owl Creek Road, towards Buttermilk, which I did. I then turned left into the Buttermilk parking lot, turned around and came back up Owl Creek to the light at Highway 82 where I turned right and immediately merged with the slow-moving traffic.
Given the speed of traffic, I would guess that little maneuver saved me 10 minutes. Even at that, I was five minutes late to my appointment. Thirty minutes to drive 4 miles and another five minutes to briskly walk five blocks. When I finished my meeting a couple hours later, traffic leaving Aspen was still moving smoothly as the afternoon “downvalley rally,” another term of endearment for the Aspen afternoon commute, had not yet begun in earnest. As I drove out of town and back across the newly concreted roundabout, I noticed the inbound backup had grown. Traffic heading into Aspen was now backed up past the airport traffic light at the ABC. At 2 p.m. on a Wednesday. I’m guessing from that point it was probably at least a 40-minute drive into town.
I remembered this newspaper’s July 2 story about local elected officials, including Aspen City councilors and Pitkin County commissioners, cutting a ribbon to celebrate the newly concreted roundabout’s completion and I had to wonder, what were they celebrating as they all mugged for the cameras in the photograph accompanying the story? Yes, the contractor completed the project on time, and I am assuming on budget — although I only assume that because I have not read anything different. Yes, the contractor did a nice job based upon my layperson assessment, in both maintaining traffic through the roundabout during construction and in completing a quality job. These are positive outcomes that merit acknowledgement and thanks.
But in the end, it was a maintenance project that merely perpetuates the entrance’s same inadequate vehicle capacity as existed previously. Yes, the lanes are a bit wider, and the roundabout may therefore function in a slightly safer manner, but the primary reason for its reconstruction was two decades of incessant wear and tear. The roundabout was worn out.
A better measure of value for improvements to public infrastructure, including roads and roundabouts, might be the reduced commute times experienced by those using them daily. Sadly, for such commuters, not to mention visitors, with no change in Highway 82’s capacity to carry vehicles, a concrete roundabout provides no improvement in the form of time savings on their daily commute to and from their work — work that literally makes Aspen possible.
Now, if Aspen’s leaders advocated for increasing Highway 82’s capacity to include a dedicated bus lane all the way into town, and saw to completion a real improvement that benefited people’s lives, a ribbon cutting might be in order.
Glenwood Springs’ Grand Avenue Bridge redesign and reconstruction, for example, provided far greater ongoing benefit to Roaring Fork Valley commuters and visitors than the 2022 Aspen roundabout resurfacing. Its design dramatically improved the efficiency of Highway 82’s intersection with Interstate 70 and will benefit the entire Roaring Fork Valley for decades to come.
Back then, Glenwood and Garfield County’s political leaders, rather than pose for a legitimate ribbon cutting photo, gave that honor to their children who will benefit from the new infrastructure — a creatively designed project that dramatically improved the intersection between Highway 82 and Interstate 70, resulting in improved safety and vehicle capacity, and a greatly improved pedestrian bridge — for the coming decades. Five middle school students served as honorary ribbon cutters, opening the new bridge on Nov. 6, 2017.
So there you have it: a tale of two Highway 82 ribbon cuttings, one earlier this month and one five years ago. You may not approve of my combat commuter tactics, but at least I’m not cutting a ribbon and taking credit for providing exactly zero increased vehicle capacity at Aspen’s roundabout.
It’s hard to believe such different perspectives on value, community and public leadership exist between cities separated by a mere 40 miles of highway, but that’s the case in today’s Roaring Fork Valley.
