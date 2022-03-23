Holodomor. As much of an amateur history buff as I am, it’s a word I never learned in school. A Ukrainian word, roughly translated to English, it means to inflict death by starvation, and it first came to prominence in the early 1930s. It’s interesting to me how a single word can serve as a reflection of how history at once both repeats itself and proves that nothing lasts forever.
By 1932, the First World War was 13 years in the rear-view mirror. President Woodrow Wilson’s vaunted “League of Nations” — intended to serve as humanity’s immunization from future military conflict in the emerging age of efficiently industrialized mechanical warfare was proving its irrelevance, and the Great Recession was well into its third year of worldwide economic despair. The forcibly created totalitarian Union of Soviet Socialists Republics, with hegemonic Russian communists imposing their political will on surrounding peoples as well as their own, was in its second decade of experimental collectivization. Its leader, one Joseph Stalin, was proving his willingness to commit genocide to perpetuate its implementation.
Children fled as hunger-crazed parents resorted to cannibalism of family members to survive. The food produced by their formerly owned subsistence farms, now nationalized to the benefit of the amorphous whole over the life of the sovereign individual, was carted to the east. Stalin took away their land ownership, transferring family farms to state-run bureaus. Then when the Ukrainians fell 60% short of their government-imposed production quotas, Stalin punished them by confiscating the only food that could sustain them through the coming winter. As a result, an estimated 3.9 million Ukrainians died from starvation, often in their homes, in 1932-33. No one from the free West came to their aid.
The Holodomor catalyzed Ukrainian hatred and resentment towards Moscow and solidified Ukrainian nationalism. While it had to wait until the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, Ukraine, along with other former Soviet proxy states, finally came out from under the “Russian centralism” to which it had been subjected — in both its czarist and communist authoritarian forms — for centuries to become an independent, western-leaning nation.
In 2008 the Russian lower parliament denied the Holodomor. In an inartful sidestep of the United Nation’s definition of genocide as “… committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” they resolved that, “There is no historical proof that the famine was organized along ethnic lines.”
Sure…
Since then, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s systematic efforts to re-establish Russian centralism by force has been consistently on display. And as it was during the Holodomor, it’s been tacitly permitted by the West. In August of 2008, Russia invaded Georgia, displacing thousands of refugees and occupying the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In February of 2014, Russia forcibly annexed the strategically located Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. That same month, Ukrainian citizens, having risen in November of 2013’s “Revolution of Dignity” to oppose their own corrupt government’s preference for an economic trade agreement with the nemesis Russian Federation over one with the European Union, forced corrupt President Viktor Yanukovych into hiding. The Ukrainian Supreme Council then unanimously removed him from office by a vote of 328-0.
Which leads us to 2022. Ninety years after the Holodomor, Russian “centralism” returns to Ukraine. This time, like Stalin and the czars before him, Putin calculates that he will once again militarily annex Ukraine to the Russian political sphere even if it requires that nation’s destruction. And given the Ukrainian people’s memory of the Holodomor, seared into their collective conscience and providing a far stronger force for them than the free West’s lip service of their cause, that’s likely what it will take.
Imagine if Aspen’s history included a period of government-forced, mass starvation. Much of Aspen’s “quiet years” were, in fact, a period of relative economic hardship, due to the impacts of the Great Depression. An aged green ledger sheet summarizing the city of Aspen’s financial activity in 1931 reflects the scarcity of the times. Rediscovered within long-forgotten hardcopy files during my tenure as Aspen’s finance director, it discloses that Aspen’s municipal government had cash reserves of $1,109.74 after spending $6,587.28 on municipal services during that economically difficult year. Quite a departure from the city’s $168 million 2022 budget, providing the broadest spectrum imaginable of local governmental services.
Nothing lasts forever, including great depressions. Back then, as the depression descended, the United States government didn’t send in the Army to confiscate local ranchers’ sheep herds for the benefit of the collective. And as far as I know, residents of the Roaring Fork Valley didn’t starve in their homes like Ukrainians were doing half a world away. Aspen over time became a laboratory for rural community progress — so much so that the economic growth catalyzed by its evolution into a premier mountain resort community has itself become its primary point of community contention.
One thing I did learn in school is that history, often quite predictably, repeats itself. As Russia’s authoritarian regime attempts to impose a 21st-century version of the Holodomor on the Ukrainian people, the United States — for the third time in just over a century — proclaims that sans invasion of a NATO ally, it will never commit troops to a European war. We all know what happened the first two times our government made similar assertions.
Let’s hope and pray such worldwide conflagrations don’t come in threes.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.