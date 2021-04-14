Next week the Aspen City Council takes up the proposal to redevelop 1020 E. Cooper St. It’s a privately proposed and financed five-unit, 12-bedroom affordable housing project that preserves the property’s historic cabin and — with the application of a restriction offered by the developer — limits the housing to a maximum of one non-related adult/qualifying worker per bedroom. The proposed project would also be within walking (or at worst, a short bus-riding) distance of employment in the Aspen downtown core.
The developers plan to sell the units to local employers who can then rent the units under the regulatory auspices of, and at rental rates promulgated by, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA), likely at its category 3 level. In return, the developers will receive up to 12.75 affordable housing credits — the market value of which fluctuate but are likely worth north of $3 million. These credits constitute the incentive that makes privately developed affordable housing inside the Aspen roundabout possible.
The former home of long-time Aspen resident Su Lum, this historic cabin sits between two much larger apartment buildings within a multi-family zoning district along the busy thoroughfare just beyond the downtown core that connects Aspen to Independence Pass and points east. After wending its way through the city’s development approval process, Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), an appointed board of five citizens with authority to approve or deny such projects, deadlocked in a 2-2 vote after reviewing the project and taking public comment – mostly from owners and residents of nearby properties. The 2-2 deadlock resulted in the project’s denial.
Typically, local elected boards sit in “quasi-judicial” review, meaning as a panel of judges, to determine a development proposal’s fate in the context of local land-use regulations and the development’s future impact on the community’s long-term growth management goals. It’s a weighty responsibility for those with the elected accountability to apply the regulatory complexities of the development review process. How and why the city of Aspen decided it was appropriate to delegate such development approval authority to a non-elected board like the HPC — with its related but far narrower charge of historic preservation — is beyond me, and a subject meriting a column all to itself.
Be that as it may, the Aspen City Council did reserve for itself the right (perhaps responsibility is a better term) to call up such development proposals for its own review should they deem it appropriate. As noted above, next week Aspen’s City Council can reverse or uphold the HPC’s denial. So in fairness, they have not entirely abdicated their regulatory responsibility as Aspen’s elected leaders.
Based upon the city’s staff report and recommendation, the project not only falls within the zoning district’s regulatory limitations for mass and scale, it also falls directly in line with the Aspen Area Community Plan’s (AACP) prioritization of affordable housing as a community cornerstone. Incentivizing private development of affordable housing for local workers — and not relying exclusively on the monolithic government bureaucracy to develop this vital community resource — is an adopted AACP priority.
The project has come under criticism, mostly from adjacent property owners and residents, for being too large, seeking to house too many people and allegedly revealing the development team’s greed and a secret cabal of affordable housing exploitation artists seeking to line their own pockets through deceptive manipulation of what is likely Aspen’s least profitable form of development, as it’s the only kind whose value is limited by law. I find such allegations entirely dubious.
Most amusingly, one critic blamed the developer for being incentivized by the affordable housing credits offered for proposing such a project. Blaming a developer for utilizing a legally promulgated incentive to meet a long-ago adopted community housing goal is the logical equivalent of blaming a human being for climate change because he or she breathes air and exhales carbon dioxide.
In reviewing the project’s documentation, I cross referenced the city’s short-term rental map of licensed properties with the map showing the addresses of commenters to the HPC’s review. This comparison revealed a potentially competing and overlapping policy priority. It seems that at least some of the project opponents likely own and rent adjacent properties to tourists and visitors on a short-term basis. Tourism and visitors are an important priority to Aspen, and in this disrupted post-COVID age, such an important use should be understood and managed contextually to the community’s needs. But it’s not a higher priority than, and it can coexist in the same neighborhood with, worker housing.
What is Aspen’s alternative to approving affordable housing projects like 1020 E. Cooper St., which are smaller, privately developed, zoning compliant, inside the roundabout, privately managed and interspersed throughout the community? How about massive, variance-requiring, over-dense, government-subsidized tenements outside the roundabout — at places like the Airport Business Center — that threaten to outstrip that neighborhood’s infrastructure, put additional pressure on the already over-capacity S-curves and socially isolate their housed workers from the community that they serve?
As a “Carpetbagging Columnist from Carbondale,” I have exactly no stake in this Aspen housing issue. If I didn’t fear that the kind of low-resolution, quasi-judicial thinking that drove the HPC’s denial might spread like a virus throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, I might just watch with disinterested bemusement. Occasionally, historic preservation provides one important development review element to such projects as 1020 E. Cooper St. A far deeper, fully contextual legal and policy-based assessment can only be provided by those elected to cultivate their community’s future. Such processes are not for appointed boards, and they are not for the faint of heart.