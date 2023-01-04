A lot happens in a decade and sometimes it’s hard to remember details from 10 years ago, or how those details might be affecting things today. But occasionally, you hear or watch or read something that brings some of those memories surging back.
Last week provided one of those moments. In my daily perusal of the local papers last week, I happened upon an Aspen Daily News story I am sure many of you also read, “Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price” (Dec 27, 2022). Reporter Megan Webber’s story about the penthouse at 405 Monarch St. that fetched $17.5 million a little more than a year ago on Dec. 21, 2021, just sold again, this time for $25.87 million, a 47.9% increase in just 12 months and notably during a period of contraction in the real estate market nationally. That comes to $7,545 for each of its 3,460 square feet of floor area, a new Aspen record.
Webber writes, “Penthouses are hard to come by in Aspen, and the sale speaks to their value and high demand for such a property.” She quotes Compass Real Estate managing director and broker associate Steven Shane as saying, “Penthouses are … some of the most sought-after properties we have in all of Aspen.”
So, what was it about this story that jolted me back to 2012? That was the year the Aspen City Council banned new free-market condominiums in the downtown core, arguing that top floor free-market residential units “drive up real estate prices and push out commercial businesses on the lower floors because the interest of homeowners can be at odds with those businesses” (“Ban on downtown condos will inflate real estate prices, freeze construction, argue opponents,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 31, 2012).
The 2012 story went on to describe Aspen real estate broker Galen Bright’s competing (and as it turns out, prescient) argument that such a ban would end up as self-defeating — driving up real estate prices further and eliminating a potential source of redevelopment funding for downtown commercial buildings. “(Council) is making them [downtown condominiums] more expensive by cutting off future supply … Because there would never be anymore new properties … it’s a simple supply and demand equation.”
Also quoted in the 2012 story was Greg Hills of Austin Lawrence Partners, which had just completed a restoration of the historic Crandall Building. He echoed similar concerns and indicated that due to the cost of construction, “It’s very difficult in this day and age to do a project when you’re relying on retail and commercial businesses (to finance the project).”
So, whose argument was right? Ten years after, is there enough data to draw any conclusions about the impact of the city council’s ban on free-market condominiums in the core? Let’s face it, a lot has happened in the last decade, not least of which was the impact of COVID-19, which among its many disruptive effects was a dramatic surge in local real estate prices as city dwellers sought to escape their high-density communities for what they perceived as relatively low-density rural bliss. And as a premier destination resort community, Aspen already had some of the most expensive real estate in the world.
Still, an anecdotal comparison of the change in the value of Aspen’s taxable property overall to this one condominium is startling. Since 2010, according to the city’s annual financial reports, Aspen’s total actual value of taxable property increased 32.1% from $15.6 billion in 2010 to $20.6 billion in 2021. By comparison, since it was conveyed by special warranty deed in May 2010 for $6 million, the penthouse at 405 Monarch St. noted in last week’s story has increased 331.3% to $25.87 million, an entire order of magnitude greater than the total value of Aspen’s taxable property.
Now, I am no advocate for flooding downtown Aspen with new penthouse apartments that could be sold to the world’s super rich and pretentious. One data point, in this case one rooftop condominium with a stratospheric sales price, provides no answer to the question of such a local all-or-nothing land-use policy’s efficacy — but it does beg for one. Has that single decision so distorted Aspen penthouse values that their restricted supply now has exactly the opposite of the 2012 council’s intended effect?
With commercial redevelopment projects across Aspen in various states of disruption and delay and at least one existing downtown condominium seeing price growth at 10 times the rate of Aspen real estate generally over the past decade, the question screams for an answer. Were Galen Bright and Greg Hills right? Has the total elimination (as opposed to the reasonable regulation) of new downtown free-market condominiums shut off a critical source of redevelopment funding for Aspen’s commercial core buildings while distorting the value of pre-existing penthouses, placing artificial upward pressure on other Aspen real estate prices?
A local government’s regulatory power is not a tool intended to introduce distortion into its local economy, but that appears to be what happened in this case in 2012. When I was in “government school” I was taught that in most cases, all-or-nothing public policy tends to end badly. In this case, irrespective of its impact on Aspen’s broader real estate market (which doesn’t seem positive to me), sterilizing the downtown core of any future condominiums took away from all future city councils, and the community, one tool that might make possible the preservation of other historic buildings — like the Crandall in 2012. And that is a shame.
