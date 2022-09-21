About a mile south of Cincinnati’s Anderson High School is the Ayer’s Road hill. Back in the day when the area was far more rural than it is now, it was the site of many a track and field pre-season conditioning workout. About a quarter-mile long and seemingly straight up, it served during preseason conditioning workouts to separate the dedicated from the merely interested members of my high school’s track team.
When I got to college, the 128th Street hill just outside of Parkland, Washington, served the same purpose. Twice as long but slightly flatter than Ayers hill, it was the most challenging of many hills providing the early spring foundational conditioning for Pacific Lutheran University’s coming competitive track and field season.
In both cases, it wasn’t necessary to run the hill fast. It was only necessary to not stop before reaching the top, over and over again. A typical session on the 128th Street hill, for example, was 10 times up at about 75% effort with the intervening jog down providing enough physical recovery to enable a return to the top. Hallucinations were not unfamiliar companions on hill days.
Runners know that hill workouts result in improved overall running strength. Battling gravity accelerates a runner’s movement towards “anaerobic agony,” a state where the body cannot process enough oxygen through the lungs and the bloodstream to fuel the athlete’s effort. The not-so-technical term is “oxygen debt,” a physical rather than fiscal condition that occurs when one’s body (as opposed to a credit card) has run up a bill constituting effortful exercise that the oxygen metabolized through its lungs and bloodstream can no longer pay. The key to such exercise is knowing to stop before one’s body experiences physiological bankruptcy as a consequence of insufficient oxygen to meet its effort-induced demand. But enough with the economic metaphors.
Every sport, and most professions, have their versions of the preseason track and field hill-training regimen. And many companies are more than willing to sell you the tools for your own self-induced physical training agony. Those fancy stationary cycles, for example, can be unmoving torture chambers of physical exertion, prodding their riders through online peer pressure to ever higher levels of effort while emulating famous climbs from the Tour de France, among other places. Aspen itself has several venues where one can work real rather than virtual hills on foot and bike, the Ute Trail being my personal favorite, with Smuggler Mountain Road and Hunter Creek Trail being only two of many other popular uphill challenges.
Hill workouts in preparation for competitive sports seasons take things to another level and constitute the kind of exercise fitting comfortably within the YMCA’s “mind-body-spirit” ethos that modern Aspen founder Walter Paepcke so adroitly borrowed in marketing his aspirational Rocky Mountain utopia. They tear down in order to build up the body’s (and the mind’s) capacity for physical and psychological endurance. The idea being to push oneself to just before the breaking point, when the muscles literally stop working for lack of available energy. Then, allow them to recover just enough to make it to the top again, and repeat the process, all the while maintaining the mental discipline and drive to keep going when one’s body screams “stop!”
At the time, I hated both the Ayers and the 128th Street hills with a passion. As a college decathlete who competed at about 210 pounds, repeatedly running uphill with 150- to 180-pound middle-distance runners often left me toward the back of the pack on such conditioning expeditions. As a competitor, consistently finishing toward the back of the pack even in a mere workout was worse than the physical pain of the exercise itself. But I’m also a completer, and charged with a task, I'm wired to follow through, and such was the case with the hills.
Despite my dislike of hill workouts, over the years I’ve learned to appreciate and embrace them. To this day, while I’m on a run, or even a brisk walk, when I come to a hill, I am always tempted to lean forward, shorten my stride, increase my turnover, and intentionally engage the discomfort of anaerobic exercise. There is something about the challenge and the metaphor it calls to mind. Running hills is hard, yes, but not nearly so continually demanding of mental, emotional and even physical endurance as the metaphorically uphill struggles we all face in our daily lives.
The metaphors can, however, become cringeworthy and often are best reserved for humorous recounting of glory days gone by among former teammates and competitors. How often, after all, can you seriously implore someone to keep enduring oxygen debt by running uphill because “when you stop, you’ll be on top!”
Nevertheless, life will, at some point, be an uphill struggle. Guaranteed. So, it makes sense to build into one’s arsenal of emotional and physical tools the capacity to attack rather than recoil from such inevitable reality. Which is why I have learned after all these years to always work the hills.
