As it did with so many things, it feels like COVID-19 pushed the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to a crossroads. Some call it a “crisis.” They might be right. But what kind of crisis is it, exactly?
Oxford defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty, trouble or danger.” This definition begs for data and information to clearly and succinctly compare current conditions to historic patterns. Such synthesis of information and analysis can define common ground around which leaders and stakeholders can agree on proper steps to navigate and overcome the adverse effects of a crisis.
Aspen’s 3,000-plus deed-restricted affordable housing units were never going to sufficiently meet the limitless demand of those seeking full-time work in exchange for local government subsidized housing in the world’s premier mountain resort community. But now that demand feels even more extreme.
At the Aug. 2 Aspen City Council meeting, Councilwoman Rachel Richards defined Aspen’s housing crisis — at least in part — as a communication misunderstanding. Richards asked city staff to develop a policy analysis of the relationship between the number of deed-restricted housing units under APCHA oversight and the number of jobs in Pitkin County.
“People seem to expect APCHA now to entirely re-create the workforce that we need. …It feels to me that we have 20,000 jobs and we’ve got 3,300 units and people are mad that those 3,300 units are not fulfilling all those 20,000 jobs in the county and how do you communicate that it’s not APCHA’s fault?”
Richards went on, “I feel like we are all working off of anecdotes … but we don’t have facts to back that up.” Councilman Skippy Mesirow lent his support to Richards’ request.
When I began my tenure as Aspen’s finance director way back in 2002, Aspen defined the success in housing its workforce as 60%, meaning that the community’s goal was to house 60% of its workforce locally, through all means of housing, not just APCHA units. Somewhere along the line, this metric fell out of favor and was replaced, as Richards accurately described, with anecdotes.
Anecdotes are not a great foundation for policymaking when hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars are at stake. So, will city and APCHA staff be able to provide Richards, and the rest of council and the community, what she seeks? Will we begin to see data informing a policy discussion about the current affordable housing inventory’s capacity to house Aspen’s future workforce, a subject heretofore avoided like the plague by government staff and elected officials alike?
It helps in these modern times for government policy analysts to have access to computerized databases of comprehensive information about any system or institution that they plan to analyze. APCHA has one — HomeTrek. In January 2020, then-Aspen Daily News reporter Alycin Bektesh, who now sits as a community member on APCHA’s board, wrote in this newspaper about the housing authority’s plans to modernize its operations through the implementation of a computerized management system (“Aspen housing authority going digital,” Jan. 13, 2020) called HomeTrek.
In that article, Bektesh described a new database management system intended to automate all of APCHA’s processes, benefiting operations and also informing policymaking for the agency and its governmental partners, the city of Aspen and Pitkin County. The story quotes a report from Slate Communications, HomeTrek’s developer about how it would bridge the information gap in APCHA’s policymaking process.
“A lack of data and information results in uninformed policy and business decisions; APCHA cannot efficiently or effectively manage the housing program without real time information and statistics. It is next to impossible to demonstrate the housing program’s value to the community without key performance indicators and data.”
More than a year and a half later, APCHA provided a taste of HomeTrek’s future. In a September 2021 Aspen Times story about the significant number of APCHA-regulated units inhabited by owners approaching retirement age (“APCHA by the numbers: Data system provides glimpse into Aspen’s affordable housing program, Sept. 23, 2021) Richards opined in support of the new system: “How do we understand the retirement question better as opposed to anecdotal information?”
There’s that word again, anecdote. And here we are almost a year later, and going on three years since Bektesh’s January 2020 article unveiled HomeTrek, yet Richards, the council and the community still rely on anecdotes on which to base their understanding of Aspen’s housing crisis.
As you have read, there isn’t even consensus on how many units are under APCHA’s regulatory control. Is it 3,600 as the January 2020 Aspen Daily News article states? Is it 3,300 as Rachel Richards stated last week? Is it 3,000-plus as I have long understood? How can Aspen even begin a policy discussion, or expect public confidence about how effectively the current taxpayer-subsidized inventory is utilized to meet local workforce needs, when no one seems to know how many units APCHA has?
How does the coming wave of retirees impact APCHA’s ability to house full-time workers? Are there options for more effectively utilizing existing housing units to meet future workforce needs and reduce the ever-increasing cost and environmental impact of building new units? What is the reasonable relationship between APCHA’s capacity to house workers and Aspen’s workforce?
Such community conversations about affordable housing policy can be had without invading or disrespecting the private information of APCHA’s current owners and tenants. But the community must have the information first promised in early 2020. Without it, APCHA, Aspen and Pitkin County are left with little more than anecdotes about their housing program, and anecdotes are no way to navigate a crisis.
