There has been little recent media conversation about Aspen starting work in earnest on replacing the aging Castle Creek Bridge until last week when a couple of interesting stories hit this paper.
In the first of those articles on Nov. 29, city staff announced the likelihood of an Aspen ballot measure potentially this coming March but more likely next summer — revisiting the 1998 “preferred alternative” for improving Aspen’s entrance. That almost quarter-century-old decision replaces the current bridge and “S-curves” with a continuation of Main Street past 7th Street, traversing Castle Creek across a new bridge connecting with Highway 82 past Aspen’s roundabout, adding dedicated transit lanes all the way into Aspen’s core.
The second article appeared last Friday and was linked to a city of Aspen YouTube channel video on the proposed project. The article and the well-produced and informative video, which you can be forgiven for missing (Aspen’s YouTube channel had a mere 38 subscribers when I became its 39th last Friday) invite citizens to attend one of several tours of Castle Creek Bridge to learn about the current bridge’s deteriorating condition, and the plans for a “new Castle Creek Bridge,” as the city is now branding the project. Those plans are expected to take a decade or more, according to the video — apparently assuming 2023’s Aspen voters confirm the decision from last millennium on how best to proceed.
That’s right downvalley commuters, taxpayers and voters who use Highway 82, once again Aspen voters alone will get to decide the fate of the statewide taxpayer-funded highway that you drive every day.
Was there a Glenwood Springs-only vote on the new Highway 82 Bridge over the Colorado River back in 2014? No. In fact, the Glenwood City Council refused to entertain a citizen vote on the project. Glenwood Councilman Matt Steckler was quoted in a June 22, 2013, Post Independent article saying, “We could spend six months just discussing how to word a ballot question. … The fact is, we are a representative democracy not a direct democracy.” Sometimes leadership means recognizing the need to subordinate the provincial views of a minority of naysayers to the greater good.
Not that many voices didn’t argue vehemently for such a vote. Despite withering public pressure from detractors, many of whom considered an absurd and undefined Highway 82 bypass a better alternative, Glenwood’s elected leaders never let the public vote Pandora out of its box. If they had, not unlike Aspen’s entrance, we might all still be driving on a rickety 72-year-old bridge just to get in and out of the valley. The new Grand Avenue Bridge received its final blessing from the Colorado Transportation Commission in November 2015, and construction was completed ahead of schedule in November 2017. It's hard to imagine how hopelessly snarled Glenwood traffic would be without it. I first contrasted it to Aspen’s Castle Creek Bridge in this column in November 2017 (“A tale of two entrances, Nov. 8, 2017: aspendailynews.com/a-tale-of-two-entrances/article_52d29006-51bd-5669-9642-e75e5fde870d.html).
I don’t know exactly when or how the city of Aspen nabbed final approval for its voters on improvements to Highway 82 entering town, but it was a moment that lives in public policy decisionmaking infamy, and downvalley commuters have been suffering for it ever since. It took until the Maroon Creek Bridge was on the cusp of condemnation for Aspen leaders to finally accede to replacing that aged railroad relic with a modern four-lane bridge in 2005. Sadly, the same seems true with the Castle Creek Bridge. Only now that engineers warn of its ultimate demise to an unsafe condition is the city of Aspen finally beginning the decade-long process of getting its replacement designed and funded. Never mind the bridge’s decades-long over-capacity condition, and the tons of greenhouse gasses emitted and the billions in wasted time and money, or the fact that the option they pursue has been on the books for two-and-a-half decades.
It will be interesting to see how the community reacts. If the histrionics surrounding the replacement of both the Grand Avenue and Maroon Creek bridges provide any indication of what’s in store, replacing the Castle Creek Bridge with the 1998 Record of Decision’s preferred alternative could be a regular knockdown, drag-out political war.
But this time things might be different. Aspen’s 277-unit (25 units per acre), 467-bedroom, four-story Lumberyard housing project, 900 feet from the end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s runway, which is about to begin a decade-long development schedule of its own, will certainly be a far more livable high-density community with an improved entrance. There is no question in my mind that in a decade, once built out, the Lumberyard will significantly impact traffic into and out of Aspen if the entrance continues along its existing alignment through the S-curves.
In combination with the nearly completed 258-unit Burlingame housing community, that’s a lot of registered Aspen voters alighting outside Aspen’s ever-more congested entrance over the next several years. I’m guessing their transportation needs and desires will increase in priority as the years pass and traffic worsens.
So, take heart, fellow downvalley commuters. Just another decade or so, should Aspen’s voters so graciously permit, you might be able to drive into and out of Aspen across a rationally designed “new Castle Creek Bridge.” I’m not holding my breath, but in the meantime at least the political angst the planning process causes will be entertaining.
