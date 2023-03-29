Do you hear them? They’re beating softly in the distance, easily mistaken for patriotism or a call for domestic unity. But ever so slowly, they’re growing louder, just as they have always done throughout history. The drums of war are beating, and the early signs are beginning to appear all around us.
This past January, a “leaked” memo from Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, informs his subordinates that while he hopes he’s wrong, “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” And by “fight,” he means going to war with the People’s Republic of China. NBC News confirmed the authenticity of Minihan’s memo with the Defense Department, which through a spokesperson said, “His order builds on last year’s foundational efforts by the Air Mobility Command to ready the Mobility Air Forces for future conflict, should deterrence fail.”
As if on cue, the March 19broadcast of CBS News’ longstanding show “60 Minutes” included a Norah O’Donnell segment on the readiness of the U.S. Navy to engage in war with the People’s Republic of China and its world’s largest navy. You can watch it yourself, but Michael Swaine, senior research fellow for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, called it a “…myopic, solely military-centered definition of the security challenge China poses…”
I didn’t watch much of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. For me, the luster is forever rubbed off the NFL, with its scripted, elitist, sit- or kneel-for-the-national-anthem approach to what once rivaled baseball as the second-greatest sport invented (behind soccer, of course). So, I missed country superstar Chris Singleton’s stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
Watching it later, I will admit I was surprised that in their “wokeness” the NFL would permit such a good ol’ boy on the field, let alone let him sing and play his guitar. Is it possible the NFL is coming to its senses, or is there something bigger going on here?
I have been watching some of the NCAA basketball tournament, and all of the military (mostly Army) recruitment ads during the television timeouts piqued my interest as well. The military is always advertising for recruits for our all-volunteer force of course. But the number of ads, their messaging and their placement during one of America’s most-watched sports events — encouraging young Americans to join an organization that has been “solving problems for almost 250 years” — seem to contain a new sense of urgency.
Last week, I made an appointment to renew my driver’s license. The state of Colorado decided it needed to test my vision as part of this renewal, so a visit to the DMV office at the Glenwood Springs Mall was necessary. All went smoothly, and as I signed my new license, I noted the written statement declaring that I was agreeing, if applicable, to also submit to the U.S. selective service system, should it ever again be implemented (America’s last draft ended in January 1973 at the end of the Vietnam War). It’s a standard statement, and its presence is not new, but it caught my eye, not that I would be subject to the requirement at my advanced age. The world will have ended long before the U.S. military decides to conscript 60 year olds.
Finally, on a local level, I read with interest a recent news story about Glenwood High School’s Latino students feeling unsafe due to the presence of a U.S. Border Patrol recruitment officer at the school’s recent job fair (“Latino students shaken, Roaring Fork Schools administration regretful after career expo included Border Patrol,” Aspen Times, March 24, 2023).
I’m certain those feelings are authentic. But given these superficially unrelated events unfurling in the world around us, with the Russian militarily expanding its sphere of influence toward Soviet-era borders, predictions of an American war with China coming from the military bureaucracy’s highest echelons, seemingly ramped up military recruitment advertising, the NFL replacing national anthem kneeling with Chris Stapleton and increased traditional media interest in American military readiness, it seems local high school graduates might soon have even bigger issues to worry about than who’s behind a table at their school’s job fair.
In the summer of 1980 just after my high school graduation — in the wake of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in an effort to expand its sphere of influence — Democratic President Jimmy Carter through executive order reactivated the Military Selective Service Act, requiring all males aged 18 to 26 to register for possible conscription into military service. Fortunately, American voters replaced Carter with a Republican that November, and that draft never happened, and nine years later the Soviet Union collapsed, but never mind.
I hope I’m wrong, but 43 years later, in the wake of Democratic President Joe Biden’s August 2021 order for the American military to abandon Afghanistan — sacrificing billions worth of military equipment and the lives of thousands of loyal Afghani allies to our terrorist enemies, these seemingly unrelated events feel to me like signals in the midst of a destabilizing world; signals for the justification of a new military draft. History shows it’s happened before. It’s what happens when the war drums start beating.
