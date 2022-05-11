Last week at the Hollywood Bowl, during a private performance, stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle found himself being attacked on stage. The attacker, a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, carried a “knife blade,” a replica handgun with the blade of a knife protruding from its business end. Lee, fortunately, did not use the weapon in his attack, which on video gave the impression of a third-string football safety in artfully tackling a much larger tight end.
Subsequent news reports describe Lee as potentially suffering from mental illness, and the L.A. District Attorney filed only misdemeanor charges in response to the armed attack. In a turn of absurdity worthy of the left coast’s current approach to managing criminality generally, Lee’s court appointed attorney Chelsea Padilla at his arraignment hearing went on the offensive. “The only injury was to Mr. Lee … facial injuries from 12 people stomping on Mr. Lee while he was on stage,” she said, according to a New York Post report.
Reportedly Lee also suffered a broken arm. Some news sources now offer conjecture that Chappelle, the attack’s victim, may face civil legal action in response to the injuries sustained by Lee during his attack. Meanwhile, Lee’s motivation remains unclear.
This bizarre event and its immediate aftermath reminded me of a famous quotation somewhat lost to history. Offered by American poet Robert Penn Warren in his 1929 biography of John Brown, “The Making of a Martyr,” the famous Southern author wrote: “A crazy man is a large-scale menace only in a crazy society.”
Warren provided this line in the context of the state of Virginia’s decision to hang John Brown in December 1859. Brown, an abolitionist, along with 21 accomplices, had in October 1859 used violence to initiate a slave revolt, taking control over a U.S. arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia. Brown, who also was likely suffering from mental illness, believed his actions would ignite a national revolt resulting in the ultimate freeing of the slaves. The Robert E. Lee-led U.S. Army retook the arsenal, and by December, Brown and 16 of his 21 accomplices, whose mission was freedom and equality for all, were dead as a result of their actions.
Historians view Brown’s raid at Harpers Ferry as a tragic prelude to the coming Civil War. It’s possible to make a strong case that the U.S. has not been so divided along all three primary axes of human engagement, political, economic and social, since that time. If you study history the patterns tend to reveal themselves. When deep divisions exist along every primary axis, society eventually tends, to borrow Penn’s politically incorrect early 20th century phraseology, to get “crazy.” That was certainly the case in 1859, and Brown’s vision was in fact a menace to a crazy society ― a society long dedicated to the enslavement of other humans. As COVID-19 wanes, rather than waning along with the viral scourge, similarly deep divisions, it seems to me, continue emerging.
Aspen’s local societal bubble tends to shade such national divisions in the opacity of its nearly universal political alignment. But venture outside the bubble for a few days, and the tension, and division, become clearer, boiling under the pressure cooker veneer of a crazy post-COVID nation struggling with economic uncertainty, on the cusp of a shooting war with Russia, and now also facing the potential removal of a half century of federal legal protections for post-viability abortions.
Upon landing at Ontario airport in the eastern portion of the Los Angeles megalopolis last Friday, my wife and I both noticed an extreme police presence, a half-dozen squad cars and another dozen officers on foot at the airport’s exit area. Apparently, at least in this one southern California city, 2020’s nationwide movement to defund the police has run its course. In its place, it seemed upon first impression, we found signs of the opposite, dare I say initial indications of an emerging police state.
Upon securing our rental vehicle, an ironically named Volkswagen “Atlas” (as in shrugged) ― a black-on-black SUV complete with racing tires which I didn’t reserve ― we made our way to the secured exit. The exit guard, a kindly looking middle-aged woman let go an exasperated “oh crap.”
“I can’t let you take this car off the lot,” she told me. “It’s got a California license plate on the front and a Florida license plate on the back.” It made me wonder if the rental car agency even owned the vehicle.
At her direction we dutifully returned and explained the situation to an agitated manager. He walked to the front of the vehicle, and with the agility of a martial arts instructor, kicked the front plate off the vehicle with a downward thrust of his right heel. It bounced across the pavement and struck another car on the hood. “Enjoy the vehicle,” he said as he huffed away, having released enough emotional pressure from his personal cooker to continue with his appointed responsibilities.
The exit attendant rolled her eyes upon seeing us return minutes later sans the front license plate. “He’s the boss,” she said as she waved us through. “Hey,” I asked, “what’s the deal with all the police over at the airport? Is there something going on?” She smiled and said simply, “Welcome to California.”
Unlike John Brown, Isaiah Lee is no large-scale menace to today’s crazy society. But there is one out there, and it may only be a question of when, not if his, her, or their actions blow the lid off America’s post-COVID pressure cooker.
