It’s an obvious question. How do community leaders manage the supply of goods and services with essentially limitless demand, at least when times are good? When it’s busy in Aspen, which nowadays is almost all the time, the town feels like 10 pounds in a five-pound bag. It sure would feel more welcoming, more relaxing, more like Aspen, if it weren’t quite so crowded. Two recent letters to the editor, both in relation to Aspen’s self-proclaimed affordable housing “crisis” in the face of its functionally unlimited demand for the Aspen experience, propose quite different strategies for addressing the issue.
Millard Zimet, my quite brilliant former neighbor and current Aspen resident, in his letter to the editor of Dec. 29, 2021, to this newspaper titled “Stop the real estate class war,” posited that Aspen should lift the deed restrictions on all owner-occupied, APCHA-regulated affordable housing. Freeing its owners of the yoke of its current limited value would increase the supply of housing and permit the marketplace to solve the problem.
Alternatively, also quite brilliant MIT-trained economist and former Aspen homeowner and resident (and periodic email pen pal), Dr. Phil Verleger, in his letter to the editor of Jan. 21sto the Aspen Times (“About Aspen’s labor pains”) proposes that Aspen should downsize its economy. He concludes that Aspen cannot “survive at the current population level,” citing more than 1,000 job vacancies despite above market compensation.
I always try to take notice when people I know to be smarter than I am weigh in on critical issues. In this case, both Zimet and Verleger offer their respective hypotheses on addressing Aspen’s current first-world housing conundrum, each laced with sartorial wit. They both seek to catalyze further discussion around new and perhaps different methods of managing Aspen’s need for a workforce to meet the hospitality needs of its almost always rich, and sometimes famous, if not infamous, part-time residents and visitors.
The shock value of a member of Aspen’s evaporating Kulak class (as Zimet has described himself to me — and if you don’t know what a Kulak was you should really look it up) proposing to give all deed-restricted homeowners the same free-market real estate freedom that he enjoys while invoking Biblical prophecy as a basis for the idea’s merit stopped me in my tracks. Zimet invokes Leviticus 25:8-13’s every-half-century debt forgiveness “jubilee” as ancient precedent for freeing homeowners of their APCHA deed restrictions, which he calls “ ... by far the biggest lien in the community.” Removing this lien will “ … unclog our real estate market and make more housing available.”
Conventional economic thinking would conclude that Zimet’s free-market home value would plummet if Aspen’s supply of free-market housing was instantly doubled by such a change. So, why would he propose such a personally disadvantageous economic solution? Because he knows Aspen’s real estate market is not conventional. Adding 3,000 units to the free market would take very little time to absorb in the face of unlimited demand before a return to its historic equilibrium — if you can call it that.
Perhaps tongue in cheek (my bent towards literalism makes it hard for me to tell sometimes when really smart people are joking), Verleger invokes Aspen developer Mark Hunt as an example of how to downsize Aspen’s economy. “Tear down more of the buildings housing restaurants and stores. The demand for labor declines as restaurants and stores close, bringing the market back toward equilibrium.” It’s a strategy that I imagine Hunt’s investors might frown upon, and I imagine Verleger knows that as well. He also concludes his letter to the editor with the cornerstone question about the future of Aspen’s affordable housing system: “Who cares?”
Both letters to the editor provoke new conversations about how to move Aspen’s so-called housing crisis in new directions, but they face the headwinds of Aspen’s most powerful force: its political momentum. With more than half of the town’s permanent population now encumbered with APCHA deed restriction golden handcuffs, significant policy-based course corrections seem unlikely.
Unlock those handcuffs as Zimet proposes and much of the Aspen policymaker’s span of community control instantly evaporates. Alternatively, while Aspen’s policymakers may be able to reduce the demand for workers from moving here as Verleger describes, it’s less clear to me that Aspen policymakers can disincentivize the almost always rich from visiting without cutting off their collective noses to spite their faces. After all, those are the folks financing the entire deed-restricted lifestyle with their sales and real estate transfer taxes, which, as the last two decades of city of Aspen financial reports shows, must escalate an average of about 10% per year just to keep the current system’s nose above its metaphorical water line.
Returning to Biblical allusion, if ever a local political third rail existed, it’s Aspen’s affordable housing covenant with itself. Policymakers who touch it with the intent of affecting major change in its current direction face almost certain electrocution. So, boxed in by the boundaries of political and fiscal reality, Aspen policymakers do what policymakers everywhere do — they attempt to balance between the extremes and chart a course that maintains the status quo.
It’s a tactical political approach that works right up to the point where it doesn’t, and when you’re trying to manage a spectacular place that more often than not these days feels like 10 pounds in a five-pound bag, it’s even harder.
